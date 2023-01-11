ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho

Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
