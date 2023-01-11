Read full article on original website
Related
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
IGN
Ubisoft Delays Games Like Skull and Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; Cancels 3 Others Due to Losses in 2022
Ubisoft seems to be in a tight spot at the moment. They have just released a press release, which confirmed the company's dire financial year in 2022. In their efforts to save expenses, the French studio has also decided to delay certain games, as well as cancel 3 unannounced titles.
game-news24.com
According to recent leaks, the Unshackled set to join the League of Legends spin-off game Sylas, to star in a new spin-off game
Riot Forge is a publishing wing for console games spanning the Riots Gaming universe, with titles such as the Royale Dough and Hextech Mayhem. They sounded a leak recently because a new game was reported to have appeared on Korea’s game rating board. The game is first seen by Twitter user Gematsu. It was called Magehunter: A Legend’s Story.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Reveals Inappropriate Content
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-bound sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- has been rated by the ESRB ahead of its release. For those that don't know, the ESRB stands for Entertainment Software Rating Board, and they are the self-regulatory organization for the video game industry that specifically rates games for release in the United States. And recently it rated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating, which is the same rating as its predecessor.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
Kotaku
GTA 6’s Leak Showed Us The Future, Now It’s Hard To Care About GTA Online
Last year, footage of the next Grand Theft Auto—assumed to be GTA 6—leaked online. While Rockstar quickly tried to erase the videos from the internet and plug the holes in the ship, it was impossible to completely contain such a massive, unprecedented leak. So fans around the world got a very good look at the future of Grand Theft Auto. And now myself and others find it hard to go back to the aging GTA Online.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
game-news24.com
It’s the worst game of all history: YouTuber famously burns Call of Duty Warzone two live and says it is useless
While Warzone has received a 2.0 update last year, the battle royale remains the best ever available online. While their success was successful, some gamers, streamers and even YouTubers are complaining about ignoring the actual meta. Summary. Warzone 2.0, a success update for the KoD? Anger’s brewing among Call of...
game-news24.com
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
PlayStation 5's new system update is available to download now, makes some big changes
Be sure to refresh your PlayStation 5's system software today as the latest update has rolled out globally, and it addresses the console's performance and gets it ready for the new controller. That would be the DualSense Edge, announced in the summer of last year. As a "high-performance, ultra-customizable controller,"...
netflixjunkie.com
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Stash House collectibles: How it works
GTA Online is getting a new daily collectible in the form of stash houses so you can grab some business goods and cash. Here’s everything we know about it. With the calendar turning over to 2023, there are plenty of GTA fans hoping that this will finally be the year that Rockstar Games starts to reveal a few details about GTA 6.
game-news24.com
Shoulders of Giants: The sizzling roguelike adventure game video is available for PC and Xbox
Move Piece Interactive prepares for the immediate launch of Shoulders of Giants, a video that has been shared with us in the sparkling atmosphere of this action adventure surrounded by roguelike elements. The title is going to attract fans of the genre into a galaxy bizarre enough to transform a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
game-news24.com
League challenges remade titles are just fine
League of Legends challenges is a feature that was used first in May 2022 as a player’s choice to reward players for their unique play, approach to the game and collection. Season 13 slowly hitting live servers on Jan. 10 and 11 – and the community noticed that League challenge titles are remade once again, but one doesn’t believe this is an intended feature.
Comments / 0