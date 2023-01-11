ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
Square Enix is using Theme van denuvo as a “forspoken” means “Donation van denuvo”

Forspoken is supposed to be Square Enix’s next big game franchise. It is an ambitious AAA game with a large budget and a good way to match this game. Forspoken to do its best and play well, at least on a PC, should have a decent setup. While the massive cost cut from the graphics cards, now all but guarantees that a good one is expected to get upgraded sooner rather than later, this is not always as important as Forspoken. According to Steam, the upcoming Open-world RPG of Square Enix will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
The Daily Grind: How many MMO hill would you die on?

Since it’s the Internet, everyone has to share their opinion about everything. Among all of us, there are a lot of conviction and it is interesting to see how passionate you feel about PvP balance influence PvE play. What you want: lootboxes, Kickstarter promises, standing in the fire, Richard Garriott, FOMO trends, jumping puzzles, luring the hickory of Elves, lise of Elves, and politics’s inclusion in global chat.
Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you may not know!

Game News Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you didn’t know. Assassins Creed was released in November 2020. Two years on, the game became one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles, and became the best-selling installment in the saga of the different Generations of Assassins. To know the game’s secrets, you just need to watch that new episode of VV Facts.
Last of Us is a poor movie with a poor article about Readers Feature

The Last Of Us Part 1 is the best part as a show than a game? (pic: Sony) The reader attacks gameplay and storytelling in The Last Of Us and says it’s unintentional so that it should have been a television show all along. So, HBO series Last Of...
WarioWare: Touched! im Klassik-Test (DS)!

Game: Wario Ware. Publisher: Nintendo: Dexterity Tested for: DS Available for: DSUSK: Released in: 4/2005. Premiere for Wario: The nasty mustache usually has to be back seat to his friendly relative when the console is launched, however he gets a chance to run simultaneously. Even though Mario offers a version of N64 with a couple of new mini-games, the latest comes with the title Touched A delivering a vast number of interesting information for the DS.
Weekday-dance hot topic: Most anticipated video games of 2023 are most anticipated

The film Zelda: A Tear Of The Kingdom 2023s most wanted (pic: Nintendo) Readers resuscitate the games that they’re most excited to this year, from Starfield to Resident Evil 4. Since this is the first hot topic of 2023, the subject of this weekend’s Inbox was obvious. It wasn’t...
Dead Space Remake Performance and Quality Modes Revealed as Choosing Consoles

The critically anticipated Dead Space remake is about to launch soon. Console players have the option to choose between two modes for gameplay: Quality and Performance. Simply put, Dead Space remakes Performance Mode provides better framerates, while Quality mode offers better graphics. Related Reading: Dead Space Expand maps to a...
Project Zero II: Crimson Butterfly Directors Cut im Klassik-Test (Xbox)

While the PS2 owners have been following the twins Mio and Mayu for a nearly half-year time, Xbox gamers are now able to enjoy Project Zero: Crimson Butterfly. Tecmo donated the Microsoft disciples to the Directors Cut-Added new level. The new view is not good in the horror story; together with my sister Mayu, the young Mio loses its weight in the forest, and finally finds herself in a long-lasting, disappeared village. Although Mayu has horrifying visions, transcendent beings look for virtual life.
A series of teams at Bungie dedicate hours to save the lost Titan character

Someone had an amazing day, because they just wanted to play a quick game of Destiny and their Titan got deleted randomly. While each player spent many hours developing the perfect character, they were a relatively upset of this glitch. In hopes of finding out how what happened, they had tried contacting Bungie in both their forums and Reddit.
John Carpenter isn’t making an Dead Space film because a person else is making a movie

The next day, John Carpenter turns 75 (pic: EA). The director of The Thing confirms there are many films, but unfortunately he doesn’t seem involved. The fact that the director, the author of the Ghost and Escape From New York is a massive video game fan is seldom made obvious. His biggest contribution to playing games is to act as a story consultant on 2011’s F.E.A.R.
Final Fantasy 16 kicks off sales in Japan

Square Enix kept its cards close to its chest with the theme “Final Fantasy 16” coming in and the updates and shows in this game have gathered momentum just recently. The highly anticipated RPG is set to go on sale later this year. Even though it’s due to its release, Square Enix seems ready to do the best we can.
The anniversary of one piece of Odysty check

One Piece Odyssey is better late than never (pic: Bandai Namco). Twenty years after the first of the trilogy took the storm to conquer the World of Japanese manga, Bandai Namco has turned it into a heavyweight JRPG worth this name. Over the last half century One Piece dominated Japanese...
Attack on the Titan Creator: There aren’t plans for spin-offs at this time

Last year, Anime NYC hosted the “Task on Titancreator” Hajime Isayama as guest of honor. Isayamas appearance was double-folded in its nature. This was his first visit to the US for the first time and marked his first appearance for fans following the controversial conclusion of the Attack on Titans.
Good Pokemon!

There are many great Pokemon with Bug-type features on Pokemon GO including Genesect, Scizor and the UFO. If you want to win battles in GO, you should also have some powerful Pokemon of different types so that you can exploit a weak opponent. Against Dark, Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon, Bugs...

