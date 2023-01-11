ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights Auditions Announced

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Terris Ahrens for the information in this story.) If you are interested in performing during the 9-week music series, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, during the months of June and July on one of the 10 stages in downtown Chelsea. Those interested can...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

WCC Offers Leadership and Management Skills Training Series

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will offer a workforce development series geared at helping develop leadership and management skills. The succession of training classes include “Bring Calm to Conflict” in January; “Emerging Leader – From Staff to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County. Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.
WILX-TV

Rain changes to snow and Mega Millions grows yet again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to talk about a mid-week mix of rain and snow and Maureen Halliday is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average...
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Patrick Joseph O’Dowd

Patrick Joseph O’Dowd of Saline, age 86, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Michael and Katherine (Maloney) O’Dowd. Patrick graduated from St. Theresa High School and went to the University of Detroit. He was a Social Worker employed by the State of Michigan. Patrick was very involved in the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
SALINE, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Lima Township Seeks New Clerk

Lima Township is looking for a Township Clerk. Below is further information about the position. Please submit your resume and letter of interest to the Lima Township Office at 12172 Jackson Rd., Dexter MI, 48130.
DEXTER, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

6031 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Sitting at this address are the remains of Maple Grove Elementary School. A beautiful, colorful mural faces the street. But get past the main thoroughfare and the former school is derelict. It’s covered in graffiti, the windows are boarded up. The grass is long but matted by a mush of sleet and show.

