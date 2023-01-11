Read full article on original website
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Jan. 14: Chelsea Kiwanis Club Gourmet Nut Sale at Fishville Craft and Vendor Show
The Chelsea Kiwanis Club will be selling its gourmet mixed nuts Saturday at the Fishville Farms Craft and Vendor Show at the Chelsea Fairgrounds Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders can be placed anytime at www.facebook.com/kiwanisclubofchelsea, see any Kiwanian.
Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights Auditions Announced
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Terris Ahrens for the information in this story.) If you are interested in performing during the 9-week music series, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, during the months of June and July on one of the 10 stages in downtown Chelsea. Those interested can...
WCC Offers Leadership and Management Skills Training Series
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will offer a workforce development series geared at helping develop leadership and management skills. The succession of training classes include “Bring Calm to Conflict” in January; “Emerging Leader – From Staff to...
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
Health officials release new fish consumption guidelines for lakes across the Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp found in several lakes in the state.The new Eat Safe Fish guidelines recommend that individuals limit their consumption of rainbow smelt and carp found in seven different lakes dues to the levels of chemicals found in the fish."The new rainbow smelt guidelines are based on elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the smelt," according to health officials. "PFOS is a chemical in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and can build up in fish and in...
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County. Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.
DEA calling fentanyl the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S.: Some local treatment centers seeing the impacts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday, The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced it seized nearly 380 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. It’s now being called the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S. and the devastating impacts are being felt here in Toledo, Northwest Ohio, and Southeast Michigan. “Fentanyl...
Rain changes to snow and Mega Millions grows yet again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to talk about a mid-week mix of rain and snow and Maureen Halliday is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average...
Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night
There’s a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan. Watch out for icy spots, beginning Thursday evening.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Recent Obituary: Patrick Joseph O’Dowd
Patrick Joseph O’Dowd of Saline, age 86, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Michael and Katherine (Maloney) O’Dowd. Patrick graduated from St. Theresa High School and went to the University of Detroit. He was a Social Worker employed by the State of Michigan. Patrick was very involved in the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Lima Township Seeks New Clerk
Lima Township is looking for a Township Clerk. Below is further information about the position. Please submit your resume and letter of interest to the Lima Township Office at 12172 Jackson Rd., Dexter MI, 48130.
6031 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sitting at this address are the remains of Maple Grove Elementary School. A beautiful, colorful mural faces the street. But get past the main thoroughfare and the former school is derelict. It’s covered in graffiti, the windows are boarded up. The grass is long but matted by a mush of sleet and show.
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
