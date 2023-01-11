Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
game-news24.com
Blizzard has promised a new season of Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3: Resurrected
Diablo fans were on watch the series with a chance to release Diablo IV: The game will be released on June 6th. But the new premiere may cause justifiable anxiety for those who have given a lot of effort Diablo III or still prefer Diablo II: Resurrected. According to Diablo...
game-news24.com
ChatGPT thinks Fakers God Fist play in League is his best, but it never happened
There are several incredible plays that have been proved to be the best in the Fakers legend’s career in esports. This is a game the GTO has never done since speaking to chatGPT. The play the Chinese have supposedly made against Fnatics mid-laner back then, but they never faced...
game-news24.com
Latest Pokemon news: Noibat headlines Go Community Day, as UNITE leaks tease huge legend’s debut
Pokemon Go shows have risen in 2023. That trend continues when the announcement of the Community Day of February was announced by Noibat, a Pokemon called Flying and Dragon that was introduced in Generation VI. The Pokemon UNITE dataminers found out that Zacian, the Legendary Pokémon from Sword and Shield,...
game-news24.com
Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns
For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Company reveals all the regular cards from Scarlet and Violet, all from this company
Today The Pokemon Company gave fans an overview of the all the regular cards, including Scarlet and Violet ex. In this huge drop of cards, we have spotted some of the already announced Pokemon such as Koraidon and Miraidon. The set includes 156 cards – but also secret rares that will be revealed closer to the release.
game-news24.com
Xbox announced its first ever development direct in January
The first Xbox One Developer Direct is coming out this January, so you can look into a few new titles and see the different in-the-world titles. What is the difference between Xbox Developer Direct and Microsoft’s previous Xbox Shows? Nintendo discovered that they can’t copyright direct. So, it’s not. It’s just another chance to show up some games in the future, will you?
game-news24.com
The anniversary of one piece of Odysty check
One Piece Odyssey is better late than never (pic: Bandai Namco). Twenty years after the first of the trilogy took the storm to conquer the World of Japanese manga, Bandai Namco has turned it into a heavyweight JRPG worth this name. Over the last half century One Piece dominated Japanese...
game-news24.com
100T hit another round with layoffs in which key staff members were included
100T have killed multiple staff members from 2023, including its chief revenue officer Matty Lee. According to Jacob Wolf, the employee base is around thirty-five percent of the workforce, all from sales, marketing, content and personal resources. I received 100 letters of credit. 100T eliminates nearly a sixth of its...
game-news24.com
The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam
SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
game-news24.com
Almost frightening: Nvidia with the new AI technology
Sara Petzold Nvidia has introduced a new AI era, which makes it appear that users always have focused on the camera. The result is so good it’s almost spooky. The improvement in artificial intelligence is constant, and a graphics card maker Nvidia has long been a name for itself as the lead driver in AI. The company has introduced an innovative tool called Eye Contact, which makes it seem as if users are always looking directly at the camera even if they’re not able to.
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy 16 kicks off sales in Japan
Square Enix kept its cards close to its chest with the theme “Final Fantasy 16” coming in and the updates and shows in this game have gathered momentum just recently. The highly anticipated RPG is set to go on sale later this year. Even though it’s due to its release, Square Enix seems ready to do the best we can.
Comments / 0