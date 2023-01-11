ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
ChatGPT thinks Fakers God Fist play in League is his best, but it never happened

There are several incredible plays that have been proved to be the best in the Fakers legend’s career in esports. This is a game the GTO has never done since speaking to chatGPT. The play the Chinese have supposedly made against Fnatics mid-laner back then, but they never faced...
Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns

For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
Xbox announced its first ever development direct in January

The first Xbox One Developer Direct is coming out this January, so you can look into a few new titles and see the different in-the-world titles. What is the difference between Xbox Developer Direct and Microsoft’s previous Xbox Shows? Nintendo discovered that they can’t copyright direct. So, it’s not. It’s just another chance to show up some games in the future, will you?
The anniversary of one piece of Odysty check

One Piece Odyssey is better late than never (pic: Bandai Namco). Twenty years after the first of the trilogy took the storm to conquer the World of Japanese manga, Bandai Namco has turned it into a heavyweight JRPG worth this name. Over the last half century One Piece dominated Japanese...
100T hit another round with layoffs in which key staff members were included

100T have killed multiple staff members from 2023, including its chief revenue officer Matty Lee. According to Jacob Wolf, the employee base is around thirty-five percent of the workforce, all from sales, marketing, content and personal resources. I received 100 letters of credit. 100T eliminates nearly a sixth of its...
The train simulator SimRail is awaiting the start of the first time on Steam

SimRail is a locomotive simulator from the Polish studio SimRail. In the game, the player acts both as a train driver and as a dispatcher (or, as expert say, as a traffic controller). One-player driver mode provides many scenarios in which players should safely drive a selected train along one of a few lines while maintaining the signaling and speed limits.
Almost frightening: Nvidia with the new AI technology

Sara Petzold Nvidia has introduced a new AI era, which makes it appear that users always have focused on the camera. The result is so good it’s almost spooky. The improvement in artificial intelligence is constant, and a graphics card maker Nvidia has long been a name for itself as the lead driver in AI. The company has introduced an innovative tool called Eye Contact, which makes it seem as if users are always looking directly at the camera even if they’re not able to.
Final Fantasy 16 kicks off sales in Japan

Square Enix kept its cards close to its chest with the theme “Final Fantasy 16” coming in and the updates and shows in this game have gathered momentum just recently. The highly anticipated RPG is set to go on sale later this year. Even though it’s due to its release, Square Enix seems ready to do the best we can.

