TrustedReviews
Razer Leviathan V2 Pro vs Razer Leviathan V2: Which soundbar is better?
CES 2023 was full of exciting announcements, with Razer introducing a lot of brand-new hardware, including a new Leviathan soundbar. Razer has been busy, introducing both the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 as well as the latest addition to the Leviathan collection. You can see how these two gaming laptops compare in our versus article.
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: Is this what the future of PC gamepads looks like?
OPINION: When we think of advancements in PC gaming, the gamepad doesn’t usually spring to mind. That’s mostly because PC gamers are obsessed with keyboard and mice instead, while new advancements for graphics cards, processors and monitors are generally far more exciting, but the PS5’s DualSense controller has shown that it would be foolish to ignore the gamepad too much, as they can have a huge impact on your gaming experience.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is normally $999, but today it’s just $269
Massive discounts on incredible products? That’s what we live for. Apparently Lenovo does too, as they are offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout:
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
hypebeast.com
Latest PlayStation 5 Update Preps Console for Upcoming DualSense Edge Controller
Sony’s new PlayStation 5 update is delivering support for the highly-anticipated DualSense Edge controller. Available to download now, the update arrives less than two weeks ahead of the controller’s scheduled launch on January 26. The 6.50 patch is 1GB and for the most part, encompasses the typical software...
Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better
Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.
The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them
Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Digital Trends
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
Grab a Lian Li Lancool III Mid Tower Case For $139: Real Deals
Choosing a case for your next PC build is an important decision that is made a little easier when you can get a superb case for less.
AOL Corp
Charge, stream, or connect to this 7-in-1 USB-C port hub
TL;DR: As of Jan. 13, you can snag the Casa Hub A07 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for only $97 instead of $119 — that's 18% in savings. You may have noticed more and more laptops are slimming down and getting rid of their bulkier ports. As nice as it might be to have a lightweight computer, a lot of hardware still requires more than a few USB-C ports to operate. If you want to get some of that functionality back, you could try the CASA HUB for $97.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's 2024 Lunar Lake processors to be specifically designed for ultrathin and light laptops
During Intel’s latest Investor Webinar, EVG & GM of Client Computing, Michelle Johnston Holthaus revealed new details about the Lunar Lake processors that “will achieve product readiness in 2024” along with the first look at how different tiles are arranged on the 3D package. The main point is that Lunar Lake will feature a new architecture “designed from the ground-up” specifically for mobile devices.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
The story behind Helix, the most accurate audio playback device today?
If it's good enough to have been adopted by Stanford University as its audio reference to analyse vintage recordings from the Smithsonian archive, it's good enough for us!
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Raspberry Pi 4 Projects You Can Start Today
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B offered unprecedented performance for its tiny form factor back when it was launched in 2019. Despite the time that has passed, the same can be said today, and the Raspberry Pi 4 stands as one of the most competitive SBCs (single-board computers) on the market. But what kind of Raspberry Pi projects can you make with it? Let's find out.
HDMI licensing administrator says the obscure HDMI Alt Mode specs are dead
Why it matters: HDMI Alt Mode was designed to provide an efficient and flexible bridge between two different connection technologies. But HDMI Alt Mode promises never came to fruition, and the potential standard is now essentially dead, as officially confirmed by HDMI LA. According to Notebookcheck, which spoke with HDMI...
TikTok fixes one of its biggest layout problems on tablets
With Android 12L, Google refreshed user interfaces and added new features to sort out compatibility issues and improve multitasking on tablets and foldable devices. We've already seen Google update plenty of first-party apps to take advantage of 12L (and now, Android 13), and at last year's I/O, the company promised that third-party apps would also pick up the same treatment. TikTok appears to have become one of the biggest apps to receive these new tablet-focused optimizations, thanks to a spruced-up landscape layout on large-screen devices.
TrustedReviews
The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon
You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon. The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.
