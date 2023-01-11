ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

With Memorrha comes to action and mobile

In 2019, the 3D indie game Memorrha was released yesterday on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Besides the move to portable platforms, the game’s worth 25 p.m. for its first week. Memorrha is a multiplayer game where one can unlock the mysteries of a forgotten, mysterious culture through interacting...
Project Zero II: Crimson Butterfly Directors Cut im Klassik-Test (Xbox)

While the PS2 owners have been following the twins Mio and Mayu for a nearly half-year time, Xbox gamers are now able to enjoy Project Zero: Crimson Butterfly. Tecmo donated the Microsoft disciples to the Directors Cut-Added new level. The new view is not good in the horror story; together with my sister Mayu, the young Mio loses its weight in the forest, and finally finds herself in a long-lasting, disappeared village. Although Mayu has horrifying visions, transcendent beings look for virtual life.
WarioWare: Touched! im Klassik-Test (DS)!

Game: Wario Ware. Publisher: Nintendo: Dexterity Tested for: DS Available for: DSUSK: Released in: 4/2005. Premiere for Wario: The nasty mustache usually has to be back seat to his friendly relative when the console is launched, however he gets a chance to run simultaneously. Even though Mario offers a version of N64 with a couple of new mini-games, the latest comes with the title Touched A delivering a vast number of interesting information for the DS.
Dead Space Remake Performance and Quality Modes Revealed as Choosing Consoles

The critically anticipated Dead Space remake is about to launch soon. Console players have the option to choose between two modes for gameplay: Quality and Performance. Simply put, Dead Space remakes Performance Mode provides better framerates, while Quality mode offers better graphics. Related Reading: Dead Space Expand maps to a...
Reduction: the best offers on 4K OLED TV will make you forget your smart TV

News good deal Sales: The best promotions on 4K OLED TVs make you forget about your smart TV. OLED is a recent technology still not very often considered for most budgets inaccessible, but that was before the sales were counted on. This winter, a merchant is betting big on 4K OLED TVs so you can afford one with a reasonable price.
Nvidia, Google and Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout says new report

The deal was meant to go on by the summer but it looks like it won’t be. (pic: Microsoft) Before the FTCs lawsuit in August, Google and Nvidia reported having shared their own issues with a Microsoft owned Activision. While Sony screamed its disappointment with Microsoft efforts to buy...
The games were worsened by achievements said a Ubisoft developer

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, the division 2 has an achievements list today (pic: Ubisoft). Some fans of achievements and trophies have defended their inclusion after a Ubisoft employee said they made video games worse. It may be hard for younger gamers to believe but achievements are...
Apple has been spending millions of dollars on the iPhone 13 – price

News good plan Apple sales: the price of the iPhone 13 increases by 160. It isn’t the latest iPhone, but it is very powerful. Now, the Winter Sales 2023 is a big promotion! The iPhone 13 features a full 228 GB version and a discount on the Fnac site is much cheaper.
Xbox announced its first ever development direct in January

The first Xbox One Developer Direct is coming out this January, so you can look into a few new titles and see the different in-the-world titles. What is the difference between Xbox Developer Direct and Microsoft’s previous Xbox Shows? Nintendo discovered that they can’t copyright direct. So, it’s not. It’s just another chance to show up some games in the future, will you?
Almost frightening: Nvidia with the new AI technology

Sara Petzold Nvidia has introduced a new AI era, which makes it appear that users always have focused on the camera. The result is so good it’s almost spooky. The improvement in artificial intelligence is constant, and a graphics card maker Nvidia has long been a name for itself as the lead driver in AI. The company has introduced an innovative tool called Eye Contact, which makes it seem as if users are always looking directly at the camera even if they’re not able to.
Playstation VR2: Oculus founder impressed me with the headset

Sony is launching the official headset for Playstation 5 on February 22nd 2023. Although the pre-order of the headset threw our editorial staff a tense outpour, the attention for the VR glasses still is high. One who already tested the Playstation headset is Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. He was noticed in November by designing a VR headset that would kill people if they died in the game.

