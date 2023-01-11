Sara Petzold Nvidia has introduced a new AI era, which makes it appear that users always have focused on the camera. The result is so good it’s almost spooky. The improvement in artificial intelligence is constant, and a graphics card maker Nvidia has long been a name for itself as the lead driver in AI. The company has introduced an innovative tool called Eye Contact, which makes it seem as if users are always looking directly at the camera even if they’re not able to.

7 HOURS AGO