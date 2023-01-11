ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Add Google Widgets on Your iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The release of iOS 16 brought a lot of interesting new features to the iPhone. This update includes a redesigned notification view, Live Activities on the Lock Screen, improved focus modes, and new FaceTime features. However, the new customizable Lock Screen is the most interesting addition.

