WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
ffxnow.com
Two teens killed, one hospitalized after car drives off Fairfax Station road
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) Two people died and one person was critically injured when a Lexus ran off Lee Chapel Road near Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax Station last night, police say. (Correction: This article originally described the crash as being in Burke, but it occurred on the Fairfax Station...
alxnow.com
Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward
A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old charged with attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted armed carjacking after allegedly pulling a knife on the victim at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Officers responded to 19100 Montgomery Village Ave around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the report of...
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Just after 8 p.m., the...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 backs up traffic for miles in Stafford
A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Friday morning.
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
WJLA
School bus evacuated after Woodbridge, Va. high school student makes bomb threat
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers responded to Forest Park High School in Woodbridge on Thursday following an alleged bomb threat a student made on a school bus. Police said the bus driver heard the student make the reported bomb threat before the bus had left...
mocoshow.com
Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning
An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man arrested in connection to 2017 Loudoun County arson after new DNA evidence discovered
A suspect has been indicted for a Loudoun County arson that took place over five years ago thanks to new DNA evidence.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
fox5dc.com
Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing
MCLEAN, Va. - Authorities have identified the man they say wounded his mother and killed his stepfather during a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Fairfax County. Police took 39-year-old Adam Timothy Jackson into custody just after 11 p.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean.
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
