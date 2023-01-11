ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

alxnow.com

Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward

A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Just after 8 p.m., the...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Ambulance Struck While Transporting Patient Friday Morning

An ambulance was struck by a vehicle Friday morning around 8:30am on I270 near Montgomery Village Avenue while in the process of transporting a patient from a separate collision. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the ambulance was rear ended while en-route to the hospital. One patient from the striking vehicle was then transported and another ambulance continued transport of the original patient. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
theriver953.com

Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA

