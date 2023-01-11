Read full article on original website
Minneapolis businessman released after being detained in his native Ethiopia
A KMSP-TV story says, “Minneapolis entrepreneur Tashitaa Tufaa is on his way back to Minnesota after being detained over the New Year in his native Ethiopia. Tufaa, who came to the United States in the 1990s as a political refugee, was detained in recent days at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, his family reported on New Year’s Eve, as they put out a call for help. … Family members asked local politicians for help getting their father home safely. On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tufaa was on his way back to Minnesota. ‘After my office worked with State Department officials, I’m relieved to see that Tashitaa Tufaa has been released from detainment and is on his way back to the United States,’ said Klobuchar in a statement.”
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Money, not students are the priority at the University of Minnesota
One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children. Tragically, that aspiration is being assigned to the ash heap of history as instant gratification and...
Minnesota lawmakers sponsor hundreds of bills, but most never reached Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON — There were 24,766 bills and resolutions introduced in the 117th Congress that is coming to a close, with Minnesota lawmakers responsible for more than 500 of them. Yet, despite the flood of legislation proposed by the 535 members of the House and Senate, only a fraction –...
MinnPost’s most-read Community Voices contributions and opinion pieces of 2022
Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
How a U.S. Senator from Minnesota became a key player in a Nazi plot
WASHINGTON — When former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Ernest Lundeen was killed in a plane crash in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 31, 1940, he likely knew the Justice Department was investigating his part in a Nazi-driven plot to overthrow the U.S. government. Lundeen’s secretary,...
7 Minnesota political storylines from 2022 you might have forgotten (or maybe wish you had)
The past year was pretty eventful, with a record state surplus, a long legislative session, a historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights and an election with every Minnesota partisan office except the two U.S. senators on the ballot. At the same time, it was a year when that...
