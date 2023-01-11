ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
game-news24.com

The Daily Grind: How many MMO hill would you die on?

Since it’s the Internet, everyone has to share their opinion about everything. Among all of us, there are a lot of conviction and it is interesting to see how passionate you feel about PvP balance influence PvE play. What you want: lootboxes, Kickstarter promises, standing in the fire, Richard Garriott, FOMO trends, jumping puzzles, luring the hickory of Elves, lise of Elves, and politics’s inclusion in global chat.
game-news24.com

LOTRO Legendarium: 10 tips you can use to improve your LOTRO experience

While I was working on an adventure, I put together a list of 10 tips to enhance your everyday Lord of the Rings online play experience. This list was fun and was interesting enough to be seen by the audience, so I thought I would gather more than 10 tips for our favorite Middle-earth MMORPG!
game-news24.com

Aora: Bots banned in Lost Ark, and in a result, two-thirds of the active players were blown away by the wind

No match, but a solid bot farm. Often, a lot of developers prefer fighting the idea of developing a game. For Lost Ark, where players complaining a bit of an excess of bots for over a year, they decided to do a cleanup. This result was a reduction in the number of users on Steam, which caused the online operation of the project around 6%, from 300 users to 100 thousand.
game-news24.com

All players love the twin robots of Atomic Hearts, and Mundfish is an encouraging tool for them to take advantage of that

There are many things that you can think about with Atomic Heart, but players are most obsessed in recent days, particularly after new games, with their own twins. Mundfish obviously encourages them to do that. As noted in the article from the portal The Loadout, it would suffice to look into Twitter developer and realise that they are constantly being retweeting player posts about the twins and even posting screenplays of their butts just for the fans. Evidently, Mundfish’s social media manager knows what Atomic Heart fans want and gave it to them.
game-news24.com

Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you may not know!

Game News Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you didn’t know. Assassins Creed was released in November 2020. Two years on, the game became one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles, and became the best-selling installment in the saga of the different Generations of Assassins. To know the game’s secrets, you just need to watch that new episode of VV Facts.
game-news24.com

How long have you gone before?

For Starfield, no new gameplay footage has been made since last June (pic: Microsoft). Starfield is still a successful Xbox game. As long as it is unavailable, it’s still not in the best part of the year. Now that people have been excited for Bethesdas Starfield for many years...
game-news24.com

Genshin Endless Suffering Xiao Short Features Baizhu, Venti & Yhai

There’s a new animated short Genshin Impact, and Endless Suffering explores the things that Xiao is going through as a Yaksha. Even though he’s not the only one notable person who appears, he’s a large one. Others come to talk to him and help him at this stage, while he’s going through something serious. We actually get to Genshin Impact characters like Baizhu, Qiqi and Venti, both of whom interact.
game-news24.com

Square Enix is using Theme van denuvo as a “forspoken” means “Donation van denuvo”

Forspoken is supposed to be Square Enix’s next big game franchise. It is an ambitious AAA game with a large budget and a good way to match this game. Forspoken to do its best and play well, at least on a PC, should have a decent setup. While the massive cost cut from the graphics cards, now all but guarantees that a good one is expected to get upgraded sooner rather than later, this is not always as important as Forspoken. According to Steam, the upcoming Open-world RPG of Square Enix will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
game-news24.com

Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns

For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
game-news24.com

Skull and Bones introduces narrative-driven research in the new dev stream

After Ubisoft announced its upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones was postponed again, a new devstream was released on YouTube. The Devstream is 30 minutes of game while the developers discuss specific functions in the title. The latest gameplay stream highlights shanties and different parts of the games overworld. But instead of defining something, it’s going to involve a new feature called investigations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy