It’s the worst game of all history: YouTuber famously burns Call of Duty Warzone two live and says it is useless
While Warzone has received a 2.0 update last year, the battle royale remains the best ever available online. While their success was successful, some gamers, streamers and even YouTubers are complaining about ignoring the actual meta. Summary. Warzone 2.0, a success update for the KoD? Anger’s brewing among Call of...
GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
The Daily Grind: How many MMO hill would you die on?
Since it’s the Internet, everyone has to share their opinion about everything. Among all of us, there are a lot of conviction and it is interesting to see how passionate you feel about PvP balance influence PvE play. What you want: lootboxes, Kickstarter promises, standing in the fire, Richard Garriott, FOMO trends, jumping puzzles, luring the hickory of Elves, lise of Elves, and politics’s inclusion in global chat.
Shoulders of Giants: The sizzling roguelike adventure game video is available for PC and Xbox
Move Piece Interactive prepares for the immediate launch of Shoulders of Giants, a video that has been shared with us in the sparkling atmosphere of this action adventure surrounded by roguelike elements. The title is going to attract fans of the genre into a galaxy bizarre enough to transform a...
LOTRO Legendarium: 10 tips you can use to improve your LOTRO experience
While I was working on an adventure, I put together a list of 10 tips to enhance your everyday Lord of the Rings online play experience. This list was fun and was interesting enough to be seen by the audience, so I thought I would gather more than 10 tips for our favorite Middle-earth MMORPG!
The series of 6-stars that has been poisoned by a terrible tera ruck and a special Valentine’s Day event are coming from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will receive a third-month series of new items, including a special Valentine’s Day celebration and a surprise change from the most difficult raid rotation in the game. If the seven-star Mighty Cinderace exits the Tera Raid event rotation, a new Pokemon will replace it in...
Aora: Bots banned in Lost Ark, and in a result, two-thirds of the active players were blown away by the wind
No match, but a solid bot farm. Often, a lot of developers prefer fighting the idea of developing a game. For Lost Ark, where players complaining a bit of an excess of bots for over a year, they decided to do a cleanup. This result was a reduction in the number of users on Steam, which caused the online operation of the project around 6%, from 300 users to 100 thousand.
All players love the twin robots of Atomic Hearts, and Mundfish is an encouraging tool for them to take advantage of that
There are many things that you can think about with Atomic Heart, but players are most obsessed in recent days, particularly after new games, with their own twins. Mundfish obviously encourages them to do that. As noted in the article from the portal The Loadout, it would suffice to look into Twitter developer and realise that they are constantly being retweeting player posts about the twins and even posting screenplays of their butts just for the fans. Evidently, Mundfish’s social media manager knows what Atomic Heart fans want and gave it to them.
You have the opportunity to look at your house or mine, have the Official Trailer? Netflix
Get engaged in doing that. Netflix has just released An Original and Quality Content That Comes To Your House or Mine | Official Trailer | Netflix. This will soon be followed by the more than 140 million hours the streaming platform has available in its catalogue. In Portugal the Netflix...
Nikke is the goddess of victory. Fan Outrage hats thymnasts: Nikke is creating a fan outrage
Tencent Games pulled a Nikke ad in Thailand after the player base broke up. A brief, quick action erased the deceiving Ad from official sources yesterday. In spite of that, YouTuber SuperN64 is still preserving the video for the posterity of its channel, so you can watch it if you’re going to dare.
Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you may not know!
Game News Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you didn’t know. Assassins Creed was released in November 2020. Two years on, the game became one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles, and became the best-selling installment in the saga of the different Generations of Assassins. To know the game’s secrets, you just need to watch that new episode of VV Facts.
Save Demacia in the new to play the Riot Forge game. The player starred Sylas in the play, Save Demacia
According to a leak today, Riot Forge was working on a new game. A South Korean Game Rating Commission reported that The Mageseeker: League of Legends Story was leaked by South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee. In the game, players supposedly play to save Demacia as Sylas. This title is...
Latest Pokemon news: Noibat headlines Go Community Day, as UNITE leaks tease huge legend’s debut
Pokemon Go shows have risen in 2023. That trend continues when the announcement of the Community Day of February was announced by Noibat, a Pokemon called Flying and Dragon that was introduced in Generation VI. The Pokemon UNITE dataminers found out that Zacian, the Legendary Pokémon from Sword and Shield,...
How long have you gone before?
For Starfield, no new gameplay footage has been made since last June (pic: Microsoft). Starfield is still a successful Xbox game. As long as it is unavailable, it’s still not in the best part of the year. Now that people have been excited for Bethesdas Starfield for many years...
Genshin Endless Suffering Xiao Short Features Baizhu, Venti & Yhai
There’s a new animated short Genshin Impact, and Endless Suffering explores the things that Xiao is going through as a Yaksha. Even though he’s not the only one notable person who appears, he’s a large one. Others come to talk to him and help him at this stage, while he’s going through something serious. We actually get to Genshin Impact characters like Baizhu, Qiqi and Venti, both of whom interact.
Square Enix is using Theme van denuvo as a “forspoken” means “Donation van denuvo”
Forspoken is supposed to be Square Enix’s next big game franchise. It is an ambitious AAA game with a large budget and a good way to match this game. Forspoken to do its best and play well, at least on a PC, should have a decent setup. While the massive cost cut from the graphics cards, now all but guarantees that a good one is expected to get upgraded sooner rather than later, this is not always as important as Forspoken. According to Steam, the upcoming Open-world RPG of Square Enix will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns
For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
Blizzard has promised a new season of Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3: Resurrected
Diablo fans were on watch the series with a chance to release Diablo IV: The game will be released on June 6th. But the new premiere may cause justifiable anxiety for those who have given a lot of effort Diablo III or still prefer Diablo II: Resurrected. According to Diablo...
The creators of Altos Odyssey release one of the funniest games of 2023 as a free download
Currently, Perfect Grind is a free skate game developed by the developers of one of the best mobile games, which is Altos Odyssey or Chameloen Run. Let’s play a new interesting game on your mobile phone, Android or iOS. The new title is coming from one of the most...
Skull and Bones introduces narrative-driven research in the new dev stream
After Ubisoft announced its upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones was postponed again, a new devstream was released on YouTube. The Devstream is 30 minutes of game while the developers discuss specific functions in the title. The latest gameplay stream highlights shanties and different parts of the games overworld. But instead of defining something, it’s going to involve a new feature called investigations.
