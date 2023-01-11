HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Wichita State will once again serve as a regional site for its 64 team. $1 million winner take all event dates for the A-Team Wichita Regional will be announced in the near future. This will be Wichita's fourth go round as regional host, making it the longest running location in the TBT's tenure history, which top again hosting in 2019 and holds each of the top five attendance mark in TBT history. The aftershocks hold an 8-1 record at the roundhouse with back to back Wichita regional titles.

