Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Thursday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Wichita State will once again serve as a regional site for its 64 team. $1 million winner take all event dates for the A-Team Wichita Regional will be announced in the near future. This will be Wichita's fourth go round as regional host, making it the longest running location in the TBT's tenure history, which top again hosting in 2019 and holds each of the top five attendance mark in TBT history. The aftershocks hold an 8-1 record at the roundhouse with back to back Wichita regional titles.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

MLK day activities at HutchCC once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College Cultural Activities will host the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. "We have, I think, a very good program...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawks claw their way past Panthers

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutch High Basketball teams continue to be unbeaten in the 2022-2023 basketball season with a sweep of the Great Bend Panthers 45-33 in the girls game and 69-53 in the boys contest. GIRLS GAME RECAP:. Sophomores Grace Posch and Aliyah Green both scored 12 points each to pace...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kmuw.org

Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police

Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
