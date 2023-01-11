Read full article on original website
Small private school in Wichita gets big boost in helping serve its students
A small private school in Kansas got a huge surprise last month. Wichita's Urban Preparatory Academy won a half-a-million-dollar prize. The funds from the Yass foundation will be used for upgrades at the K-8 school, founded in 2014. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels starts her day at Urban Prep...
adastraradio.com
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
🏀 Dodge City TOC bracket released; Hutch draws Newton in 1st round
DODGE CITY, Kan.—The 80th Dodge City Tournament of Champions will be held at the United Wireless Arena January 19th, 20th and 21st. The official bracket was released on Wednesday with the Class 5A #3 ranked Hutchinson Salthawk boys earning the one seed. The Salthawks will face Newton at 2pm on Thursday, January 19th.
Hutchinson girls and boys hoops both undefeated for the first time in decades
The high school basketball season is reaching mid-January. Midseason tournaments will be played soon across the state. For some high schools, it's not unusual for both the girl's and boy's teams to be undefeated at this point of the season, but it's something that hasn't happened at Hutchinson High School in at least a couple of decades.
Kansas Pigeon Club show flocking to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pigeon enthusiasts can take flight with the next Kansas Pigeon Club (KPC) show on Jan. 21, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Poultry and Pigeon barn in Hutchinson. Pigeon fanciers will be able to flock together and share their love of the birds, as well...
🏀 MBB: Blue Dragons travel to Garden City for show down with Busters
Hutchinson (12-5, 6-5) at Garden City (11-5, 6-5) Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5), 3:45 p.m. - Glen Grunwald (PBP); Daren Dunn (Color) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 3:45 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. CLICK FOR FULL GAME NOTES (PDF Format) The Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons and Garden City Broncbusters have a...
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
Reno County orgs helped by Envista in 2022
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Three Reno County community organizations recently benefited from Envista Credit Union’s EnvistaCares Challenge. Each month the EnvistaCares Challenge provides one local organization a one-month media package valued at $12,000 to share their story and ask local communities for support. The Reno County community gave...
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Thursday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports. Wichita State will once again serve as a regional site for its 64 team. $1 million winner take all event dates for the A-Team Wichita Regional will be announced in the near future. This will be Wichita's fourth go round as regional host, making it the longest running location in the TBT's tenure history, which top again hosting in 2019 and holds each of the top five attendance mark in TBT history. The aftershocks hold an 8-1 record at the roundhouse with back to back Wichita regional titles.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
Reno County holding reception for service
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County 2022 Service Awards will be Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., first floor of the Reno County Courthouse. Below is a list of honorees.
KWCH.com
Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest
Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
MLK day activities at HutchCC once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College Cultural Activities will host the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will begin on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the HutchCC campus. "We have, I think, a very good program...
Stakeholder meeting will aid Hutch Fire plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the stakeholder meeting held on Monday provided valuable feedback to his department. "We had numerous citizens come in to help us build our five year strategic plan for the Hutchinson Fire Department," Beer said. "A bunch of individuals representing numerous agencies, non-profits, community members, community stakeholders came in to the Hutchinson Fire Department. Questions were asked to them. We basically stood out of the way and we let a third party administer the process to the citizens, so there was no bias."
🏀 Salthawks claw their way past Panthers
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutch High Basketball teams continue to be unbeaten in the 2022-2023 basketball season with a sweep of the Great Bend Panthers 45-33 in the girls game and 69-53 in the boys contest. GIRLS GAME RECAP:. Sophomores Grace Posch and Aliyah Green both scored 12 points each to pace...
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
kmuw.org
Community panel discusses policing in Wichita with new Chief of Police
Chief Sullivan joined the Wichita Police Department in November 2022. After nearly two months on the job, we're asking him and the other panelists their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing Wichita and what they believe our city needs on the police force. Our panelists are:. Desmond Bryant White, Progeny.
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
