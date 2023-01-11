ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
PORTLAND, ME
Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
MAINE STATE
Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine CDC to join U.S. CDC

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving his role as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed to a new role at the U.S. CDC, according to Gov. Janet Mills. Dr. Shah has been appointed the Principal Deputy Director at the U.S....
MAINE STATE
Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
HALLOWELL, ME
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
MAINE STATE
More than 50,000 Mainers to get check for unclaimed property

More than 50,000 Mainers will soon be getting a check from the state treasurer's office for unclaimed property. The Maine treasurer says they were able to match data from names and addresses on Governor Janet Mills' inflation relief program to people who have unclaimed property, totaling about $4 million. They...
MAINE STATE
75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing

An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
MAINE STATE
Maine man sentenced for string of Bangor burglaries

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but 2 1/2 years suspended for burglarizing eight businesses last March. According to the Bangor Daily News, 52-year-old Clyde Cooper pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and theft as well as one count of drug possession.
BANGOR, ME
Portland nonprofit gets over $2 million in funding for open space project

A huge donation is coming to Maine through the Portland Parks Conservancy. The group is getting more than $2 million in funding towards the Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project. This will kickstart redevelopment of 11 acres of city owned eastern waterfront property. A city owned parking lot will be...
PORTLAND, ME
Heavy rain and mountain snow headed to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A storm system moves into Maine Thursday, with snow changing to rain as we head into Thursday night. The biggest snow totals will be in the mountains, with the biggest rain totals at the coast. Quieter weather returns as we head into the weekend. Temperatures start out cool...
MAINE STATE
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms

(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
MAINE STATE
Deputy justified in killing armed man at Maine campground, AG says

NEWPORT (WGME/BDN) -- A Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting and killing an armed man at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport in July 2022, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey. According to the Bangor Daily News, Stephen Bossom, who was armed, believed he was protecting the...
NEWPORT, ME
'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
LEWISTON, ME

