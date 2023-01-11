Read full article on original website
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Iron Coyote Challenge Park is bringing "Fortnite" to life with a Nerf war based on the popular video game. Nerf darts and blasters will be provided, but players may bring their own masks. Free...
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
You Gotta Eat: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - I’m looking for a fried chicken feast, and let me tell you - there’s a spot in town serving up some of the best around. We popped into Pop-Up Chicken Shop back in 2020. It started as a part-time grab-n-go at the local VFW hall four years ago, and now, owner Aaron Francis is taking it to the top of the pecking order.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
‘Prominent’ warehouse district building transforming into apartments
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old, empty building in Peoria’s warehouse district will have new life this year. The old Federal Warehouse Building will soon house office space and upscale apartments. Baldovin Construction is currently installing framing on the empty warehouse floors. Crews are building frames for the...
UPDATE– Creve Coeur bequested life-saving Narcan
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD)– Creve Coeur is feeling the effects of the opiate crisis hard as it has been adapting to a surge of overdoses. According to the Creve Coeur Fire Dept. Facebook, they have administered 80 mg of Narcan in 60 hours to prevent death from opiate overdose. For reference, a single dose of Narcan is between 2-4 mg.
