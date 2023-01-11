Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Storm threat ends, cold air arrives
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Storm and tornado threats have moved out of the NBC 15 area. A dry northwest wind will be taking over, lowering the humidity. We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Plan for upper 30s north of Highway 84, and lower 40s along the I-10 corridor. Morning clouds tomorrow will break to give us a sunny afternoon, but it will be much colder than it was today, with highs holding in the lower 50s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The main window for these storms is from noon to 5 p.m. There are reports of storm-related damage in the Mount Vernon area in north Mobile County, and the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in north Baldwin County.
Fire reported after ‘dangerous’ tornado tears through Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather swept across Alabama Thursday, leaving in its wake damage from Mobile County to the Tennessee Valley. In Selma, a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” tore through the town, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham. NWS reported “significant damage to buildings, power lines, trees, and vehicles.” But that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gallery Night Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Bankhead Tunnel to close overnight Tuesday & Wednesday: ALDOT
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile will close overnight for two nights next week. In a tweet, ALDOT said the tunnel will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for fiber optic line upgrades. Several construction and improvement […]
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson lighting the Mardi Gras tree Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be lighting the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park, according to a release from the city. WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Carnival Season will be officially welcomed as “Mayor Stimpson and other […]
VIDEO: RV engulfed in flames on I-10 near Rangeline Road Thursday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A RV was engulfed in flames on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Thursday morning. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department reported no injuries and the cause of the fire remains unknown. News 5 has video of the scene through ALGO cams. A white RV was stopped on the interstate. The video […]
utv44.com
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne has a crawfish king cake that was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week.
WSFA
Tornado tears through north Mobile County near Mount Vernon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -North Mobile County took a beating from a tornado Thursday afternoon. Mobile homes were left twisted and mangled near Mount Vernon. Aldrick Lang said, “It sounded like a freight train down here. I looked out the window like what is that noise? and everything started rumbling and shaking.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Springhill Avenue at I-65 to close for railroad work
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning next week, Springhill Avenue will be closed just east of Interstate 65 for railroad improvements, the city of Mobile announced. The railroad replacement project will require the closure of Springhill Avenue for about 10 days beginning at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. I-65 will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope guard Spencer Sims shines in junior season
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Junior guard Spencer Sims out of Fairhope has been putting on a show this season. There are less nerves with Sims on the court. He set Fairhope’s single-game scoring record back in December when the pirates took down baker 72-68 and put up a hefty 46 points.
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
Thank you, Randy Patrick: 43 years at WKRG
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thank you, Randy Patrick for 43 years of broadcasting excellence at WKRG! Randy is ‘closing this chapter’ after over four decades covering National Championships, NCAA March Madness, Southern League Baseball, the Senior Bowl and so much more. A 2018 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame nominee, Randy kick started his career in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
First ArtWalk since New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was the first LODA ArtWalk since the deadly New Year’s Eve mass shooting. It comes as some have voiced safety concerns in Downtown’s Entertainment District. There was less turnout -- possibly due to a number of factors, including the cold weather. “I’ve been...
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County. According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area...
