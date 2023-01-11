MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Storm and tornado threats have moved out of the NBC 15 area. A dry northwest wind will be taking over, lowering the humidity. We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Plan for upper 30s north of Highway 84, and lower 40s along the I-10 corridor. Morning clouds tomorrow will break to give us a sunny afternoon, but it will be much colder than it was today, with highs holding in the lower 50s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO