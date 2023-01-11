ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

U-M study: Electric vehicles will save most drivers money — but they need to be more affordable to buy

By Lee DeVito
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik9Lk_0kAn3n7R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrkr0_0kAn3n7R00
A man looks at a new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E model on display.

Retiring U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan faced some backlash last year after she bragged about not worrying about gas prices thanks to her electric car, with critics painting her as out of touch given the high price tag for electric vehicles, or EVs.

But most Americans would see savings in the percentage of their income spent on transportation costs if they switched to EVs, according to a new study from the University of Michigan — though the researchers also say more must be done to make EVs affordable to more households.

The study was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research Letters .

“Our results confirm the potential for widespread benefits from EV adoption,” said Joshua Newell, an urban geographer at the U-M Center for Sustainable Systems at the School for Environment and Sustainability, in a statement. “However, EV ownership in the U.S. has thus far been dominated by households with higher incomes and education levels, leaving the most vulnerable populations behind. Policy interventions are needed to increase EV accessibility so that all Americans can benefit from the EV transition.”

The university says it’s the first study to examine EV energy costs through the lens of distributive justice, or the fair distribution of benefits and burdens. The researchers calculated transportation energy burdens, or percentage of income spent on charging EV batteries or filling up gas tanks, at the census tract level. They then compared the extent of energy burdens and greenhouse gas emissions for EVs and internal-combustion vehicles in regions across the U.S.

The vast majority — 90% of vehicle-owning U.S. households — would see reductions in the percentage of their income spent on transportation if they switched to EVs. But the authors found that more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households, or roughly all households with incomes of less than 30% of the local median, would experience moderate or high EV energy burdens, defined as spending more than 4% of household income on filling the tank or charging up. That’s an estimated 8.3 million households.

The researchers found reductions in both transportation energy burden and greenhouse gas emissions would be especially felt on the West Coast and in parts of the Northeast, due largely to cleaner energy grids and lower electricity prices.

However, 8% of U.S. households, or an estimated 9.6 million, would see low savings in both transportation energy burden and greenhouse gas emissions by choosing an EV. About half of such households are found in Midwest states like Michigan, due in part because cold winter temperatures impact battery performance, and electrical grids that rely largely on fossil fuels.

“We identified disparities that will require targeted policies to promote energy justice in lower-income communities — including the subsidizing of charging infrastructure — as well as strategies to reduce electricity costs and increase the availability of low-carbon transportation modes such as public transit, bicycling and car sharing,” study lead author Jesse Vega-Perkins said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnqm8_0kAn3n7R00
Map of percentage change in transportation energy burden from current on-road vehicle stock to a new battery-electric vehicle. Negative percentages indicate energy cost savings for EVs compared to gasoline powered vehicles. Adapted from Vega-Perkins et al. in Environmental Research Letters , January 2023.

Another factor was high energy costs in some states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

“Our analysis indicates that future grid decarbonization, current and future fuel prices, and charging accessibility will impact the extent to which EV benefits will be realized, including lowering transportation energy burdens for low-income households,” said study senior author Greg Keoleian.

On the bright side, by buying a new EV, some households could reduce their annual transportation-energy costs by $600 or more. And more than 90% of households that swap gas-powered vehicles with EVs would also reduce the amount of climate-warming greenhouse gasses they generate, some by more than 4.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents annually.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector accounts for the largest portion of the greenhouse gasses emitted in the U.S. , followed by electric power and industry.

The study did not include vehicle purchase cost, but the university says the total cost of EV ownership is the focus of another study in the works from the school’s Center for Sustainable Systems.

EVs currently account for only about 1% of the cars, SUVs, and pickups on U.S. roads, making Stabenow indeed a member of the 1%, so to speak.

The average cost of an EV is more than $65,000, according to recent Kelley Blue Book estimates , while the average old-fashioned internal-cumbustion vehicle is $44,584. That’s due in part to inflation and a shortage of semiconductor chips used in EVs.

Sen. Stabenow, a Democrat, made her controversial comments during a Senate Finance Committee meeting in Washington, D.C., amid record-high inflation.

“I drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was,” she said.

Stabenow, who announced last week that she won’t seek re-election in 2024 , has also led efforts to incentivize EVs made in the U.S. and offer tax credits to EVs buyers.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets,” she told the Senate Finance Committee.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines

Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
OREGON STATE
ABC News

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

DETROIT -- The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023

Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
UTAH STATE
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
730
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy