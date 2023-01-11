Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Related
WGME
Augusta solar project sparks controversy over where panels may be manufactured
PORTLAND (WGME) – A large solar project in Augusta is sparking some controversy. The issue is centered around who manufactured the solar panels and where. The Maine DOT says work began on three solar arrays back in August. They are located inside the I-95 interchanges at exits 109 and...
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
WGME
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
WGME
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
Local Couple Hopes To Re-Open Much Loved East Vassalboro Store
Locally run corner stores and convenience stores have always been a staple of small town life in Maine. Generally located along one of the town's main roads, these stores typically offer convenience items, a small grocery selection, beer, soda, and deli foods (like pizza and subs). Some even have gas pumps. Stores like these provide people who don't want to travel "into town" a place to get the basics.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
foxbangor.com
Tax preparer talks 2023 tax filing season
NATIONWIDE– A new year comes with new goals, new expectations and new outcomes, and one way you can start the new year off right is by filing your taxes. Luckily, you can start filing your taxes as early as Jan. 23 of this month, with the due date being April 18.
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
WGME
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal
Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54,000 checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
WMTW
Rounds of wintry precipitation in Maine for the holiday weekend
The MLK holiday weekend is here and with it some forecast changes as of Friday evening. Waves of low pressure will be close enough to us between Saturday and Monday, coastal snow showers and a wintry mix are becoming increasingly likely. This won't be anywhere close to a big storm, but rather making the next couple of days rather unsettled.
WGME
A very small snail is attacking Maine's growing seaweed farms
(BDN) -- Maine researchers are on the lookout this winter for a tiny snail that could potentially cause big headaches for the state’s burgeoning kelp farms. As kelp farms continue to expand along the coast, scientists and farmers are starting to notice Lacuna vincta, a scarcely studied snail smaller than an M&M that has been biting into farmers’ profits. Researchers at the University of New England have set out to learn more about the creature in an effort to help the industry prevent future infestations.
Comments / 2