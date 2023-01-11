FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire
Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
La. lawmaker exploring legislation to regulate police pursuits amid deaths of Brusly High students
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
Sonic Drive-In to hold memorial fundraiser for families of Brusly crash victims
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Baton Rouge neighborhood
COVID-19 vaccines available during Baker vaccination event
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
Vacant house fire under investigation as arson
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0