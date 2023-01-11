ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central couple is picking up the pieces following a house fire just a few weeks ago. Denise Recatto and her husband say an electrical issue is the cause of a fire that started in their shed and made its way through the attic and into their home. The Recatto’s were sleeping in their bedroom when it all occurred.
CENTRAL, LA
Livingston Parish Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public Schools System is looking to hire new bus drivers. According to school officials, there will be a bus driver training class for potential new hires from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27. The classes will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the LPPS Transportation Department building located at 13909 Florida Boulevard.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge fire department are investigating an arson that happened on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14. According to BRFD, firefighters rushed to a home on Southmoor Drive near Goodwood Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the front door of the home in flames.
BATON ROUGE, LA
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year. “There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said. The...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Red Cross will install free smoke alarms in the Gardere neighborhood in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21. Installations are part of the “Sound The Alarm” campaign to educate families about home fire safety. Baton Rouge is one of 50 cities the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods.
BATON ROUGE, LA
COVID-19 vaccines available during Baker vaccination event

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is teaming up with Southeast Community Health Systems to host a COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend. You can stop by the Baker Workforce Development Center located at 3262 Baker Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 14 to participate. The event will take place from...
BAKER, LA
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Vacant house fire under investigation as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. It happened on Friday, Jan. 13 just after 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of Parkridge Drive off of Coursey Blvd. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke...
BATON ROUGE, LA
