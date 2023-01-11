Read full article on original website
WAFF
HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to HPD, the shooting happened on Newson Road and one person was taken to the hospital. This story will be updated once there...
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
WAFF
Two men charged with murder in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged two men with murder after a shooting on Tuesday. Officers with Huntsville Police responded to a home on Derrick Street on Tuesday around 9 p.m. and HEMSI transported an individual with a gunshot wound to the hospital where they died.
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning wife released from jail
The Decatur chiropractor accused of trying to murder his wife by poisoning her with lead particles was released from jail earlier this week, according to court documents.
WHNT-TV
Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.
Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
Family of murdered Huntsville man asking for help finding leads on the shooter
It has been 9 days since 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam was shot while inside his apartment at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Now, his family is asking anyone who may know anything about the shooter to come forward.
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
WAFF
10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times. The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
WAAY-TV
Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting
A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County. The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WAFF
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
Blood donors wanted after tornadoes strike parts of North Alabama
The non-profit community blood center says the storms caused blood drives and centers to close on Thursday in affected areas, which directly impacted the blood supply.
