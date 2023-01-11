ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

HPD on scene of shooting on Newson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that took place around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to HPD, the shooting happened on Newson Road and one person was taken to the hospital. This story will be updated once there...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two men charged with murder in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged two men with murder after a shooting on Tuesday. Officers with Huntsville Police responded to a home on Derrick Street on Tuesday around 9 p.m. and HEMSI transported an individual with a gunshot wound to the hospital where they died.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.

Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties

MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Whataburger coming to east Alabama city

Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy