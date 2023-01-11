Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million
10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million
107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Leilani Heights Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in Leilani Heights in Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $410,000 up to $569,000. This is an average list price of $476,333 or $287.49 per sq. ft. of living area. There...
Delray Beach Market to close for renovation — expect rebranding and reopening in the summer
Just shy of two years since opening, Delray Beach Market is closing ... but only for a few months. The food hall just off downtown dining-destination Atlantic Avenue will shutter on Jan. 30 for a construction makeover with a reopening slated for sometime this summer. The renovation will tweak the vibe of what is billed as the largest food hall in Florida — 150,000 square feet in total with the ...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.9 Million, The Stunning Estate Built on 0.69 Acres in Boca Raton, Florida Overlooking The Water and Golf Course is One of the Best Lots in the Area
17903 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17903 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida, is a beautiful home overlooking the water and golf course on 0.69 acres. A long stone paver driveway surrounds this estate, which is surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17903 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Paul Dono (Phone: 561-777-4242) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.9 Million Stately Bermuda Inspired Home in Delray Beach Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Casual Entertaining
1785 Palm Trail Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1785 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, Florida is a stately custom estate with features include tie beam masonry walls, cement tile roof, and the home has all copper plumbing water pripes. Interior details include handsome white oak wood floors, Hunter Douglas blinds, a variety of custom moldings and decorator ceilings. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1785 Palm Trail, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
thecoastalstar.com
County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
cw34.com
Ulta Beauty in Tradition hit again, robbers targeting expensive fragrances
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to Port St. Lucie Police, Ulta Beauty in Tradition has now been robbed more than seven times over the last year. In fact, Ulta Beauty stores have been targeted nationwide in recent months. The alluring scent of money is irresistible to robbers looking to profit.
macaronikid.com
It's Time for the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival, January 28th & 29th
The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event will be...
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
COLD! Blast Of Arctic Air, At Least By Florida Standards, Heading To Palm Beach County
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s gorgeous as Friday starts but get ready for cold air to embrace South Florida and not let go. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 80 on Friday, but a drop to 47 tonight into […]
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial
The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
veranda.com
Meet the 21 Creatives Behind This Year’s Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House
The design scene is heating up in South Florida as the industry’s most anticipated event is scheduled to return next month with the sixth-annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County have just announced the distinguished roster of 21 designers and architects who will reimagine 3240 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach’s Northshore neighborhood. We’re on the edge of our seats for the reveal of the reimagined the 7,524-square-foot waterfront estate.
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes
Q&A of the Day – Palm Beach County’s Property Taxes. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Brian, I've lived in...
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Thursday
Florida - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Brightline’s test train will resume 110 mph testing in the Treasure Coast through the month of January. The testing resumes Thursday, January 11 and will run through through Monday, January 16. It will then be be ongoing throughout the month of January. The...
