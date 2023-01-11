Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
click orlando
Strong front to bring rain, very cold air to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will move through Central Florida. Ahead of the front, expect a high temperature of 77 on Thursday, with lots of sunshine. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Through the noon hour Friday, rain chances will move in along...
wmfe.org
Cold weather shelters open throughout Central Florida as temperatures drop
Cold weather shelters will open Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures drop below 40 degrees in Central Florida. Shelters will open at the Coalition for the Homeless, Salvation Army, and Orlando Union Rescue Mission, starting on Friday night. Orlando Union Rescue Mission President Freddy Clayton said anyone who is...
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
veronews.com
Cold front to hit county this weekend
Another cold front will hit Vero Beach on Friday, meteorologists said. Temperatures are forecast to start warming back up this upcoming Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Friday will be mostly sunny, but will also have a 50 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend
Get ready to bust out those kilts and pretend that you actually enjoy bagpipe music — it’s once again time for the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games. For 45 years now, the event has been celebrating Scottish tradition and culture in Winter Springs. Complete with athletic competitions, dancing, music, art, food and sundry explorations of centuries-old Gaelic heritage, this is shaping up to be a fun weekend for attendees. Vendors will be on hand selling a variety of Scottish goods, including hand-crafted jewelry, carved wood art, kilt accessories (naturally) and even info regarding personal tours of the Scottish highlands.
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
fsunews.com
Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend
A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket this weekend. The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for its next rocket launch on Saturday. SpaceX is set to launch around 5 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. On board the rocket will be...
WESH
FDOT to implement changes at St. Cloud intersection due to safety concerns for pedestrians
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud has approved a deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin work on a project that will make the area safer for those traveling on foot. The project will change the way pedestrians cross U.S. 192 or 13th Street...
bdmag.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 113 Homesites for a New Community in Orange County, Florida
New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida. Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County. “We’re excited...
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
floridainsider.com
Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents
Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
