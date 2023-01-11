Read full article on original website
BBC
Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving. Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020. His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy...
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Skipper caused fatal speedboat crash, court hears
A 15-year-old girl died during an "adrenaline-fuelled" speedboat ride when the skipper "failed to pay attention", a court has heard. Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020. Winchester Crown Court heard the boat...
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Mother of Madalina Cojocari took trip to North Carolina mountains before reporting daughter missing
The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
Georgia Woman Shot in Head in Front of Children While Driving Home: Police
The shooting is believed to have happened during a road rage incident.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
The shooting happened as a result of an argument between her boyfriend and ex-partner, according to police.
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years. Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July. The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he...
Upworthy
Nerve-wracking CCTV video shows 9-year-old girl outsmarting a stalker who followed her home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 26, 2021. It has since been updated. A chilling video from Russia captured how a 9-year-old girl managed to narrowly escape a "sex predator" with her quick thinking. The CCTV video, which has been praised by self-defense experts and netizens online, shows a sinister-looking man seemingly following a schoolgirl in Stupino, which is just over 60 miles away from Moscow. The man hangs back and watches the child as she appears to wait to get buzzed into an apartment building before swiftly following her through the front door before it closes. Fortunately, the girl seems to have sensed the danger and quickly figures out a way to outsmart the stalker.
Authorities arrest man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside County cell tower
Authorities on Thursday announced that they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody. Video of the incident, which occurred on Dec. 15, shows the man hurling his dog over a tall fence lined with razor wire at a cell phone tower located atop a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, before walking away and leaving the 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO behind. Due to the tower's security camera and the quick efforts of workers, the dog was only there for around three hours...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
