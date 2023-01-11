MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A potential ban on gas stoves from one federal agency amid health concerns has people voicing their opinions. "I did hear a little bit about [the possible ban] and I thought, 'It's a good thing mine is only two years old because I'm not going to let this thing go.' I really think it gives us a better flavor in all of our cooking," Milwaukee resident Peggy Luckow said.

