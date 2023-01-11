ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15

DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said. Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday

ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs found safe after thieves break into Detroit rescue, steal them

DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. As of Thursday morning, all the dogs have been recovered, according to a Facebook post. The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy