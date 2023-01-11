Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15
DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram
TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said. Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday
ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday. The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels. “As a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Motown Museum receives $10M in federal funding, gets closer to expansion goal
DETROIT – Although the Motown Museum in Detroit received $10 million in federal funding, the overall cost of the museum’s redevelopment plan has increased due to inflation. Motown Museum has been trying to expand for years and is now dealing with higher-than-anticipated costs due to inflation. The museum...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freezing drizzle, light snow to affect parts of Metro Detroit overnight -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Travel overnight for areas north of M-59 could be a bit slippery as we expect freezing drizzle and light snow. We could pick up a quick dusting to a half inch for the thumb. Overnight. Drizzle until about 11 p.m. then, as temps drop below freezing,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 decades later: Latest on what is happening at the Perfecting Church property in Detroit
DETROIT – There were promises of a $60 million development with a big church that included condos and parking. But 20 years later, little has changed on the Perfecting Church property in Detroit. Since nothing has happened over the past two decades, the City of Detroit is now threatening...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building
DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side. At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 women arrested for stealing from Ulta at Brighton mall; trooper shooting under investigation
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A trooper is on administrative leave after firing his gun during the arrests of five women who had stolen bags of items from the Ulta store at an outdoor mall in Livingston County, police said. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan....
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was not included in the stores I went to’: Bridal store focuses on inclusivity in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – L’amour Bridal is a semi-custom couture shop in Dearborn. The owner, Hana Abboud, saw the challenges brides had in finding their fairytale gown without compromising their faith or cultural values. Abboud started the business about seven years ago after a horrible experience shopping for her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs found safe after thieves break into Detroit rescue, steal them
DETROIT – Four rescue dogs were stolen early Wednesday morning after thieves broke into Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit’s east side. As of Thursday morning, all the dogs have been recovered, according to a Facebook post. The break-in was caught on camera and showed a small group...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating possible link between Ulta theft ring and arrests in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Police arrested five people accused of trying to steal from a Livingston County beauty store. Green Oak Township police were called to an Ulta store at 8 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) after receiving reports that suspects had entered the store and were filling a bag with merchandise.
