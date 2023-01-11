ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHQ Right Now

Margot Robbie: Babylon challenged me in so many ways

Margot Robbie says playing Nellie LaRoy in ‘Babylon’ “took everything from” her. The 32-year-old actress admitted the role in Damien Chazelle’s tale of old Hollywood was one of the most demanding in her career because her “tornado” alter ego was so “exhausting” to play.
KHQ Right Now

Iconic child stars of the '60s

Stacker researched 1960s film and TV history to spotlight 25 iconic child stars from that decade, from their work to their personal trajectories. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

