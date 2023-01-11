ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

