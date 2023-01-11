Read full article on original website
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
Whitecaps announce construction project to ‘completely overhaul’ LMCU Ballpark to grow fan base
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Major improvements are on the horizon for LMCU Ballpark as part of a multi-year project to modernize the venue, reinvesting in the next 30 years of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. Whitecaps leadership announced plans for a multi-phase construction project Thursday, Jan. 12 to cement it...
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
GR greenlights housing, two outdoor bars, and first-of-its-kind medical facility
Multiple public hearings are underway at the City of Grand Rapids Planning Commission. Two approved expanded outdoor seating for area bars and restaurants.
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Hangar strives to take bar food to new heights
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- The Hangar is a Kalamazoo bar built to resemble an airplane hangar. Concrete floor. Metal ceiling. Gray cement walls. The only windows are those on the faux garage door in front. It makes for a dark, very loud interior -- made even louder by the multitude...
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Senior housing firm buys downtown Muskegon lot where ambitious Foundry Square was planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A group that provides housing to senior citizens has purchased an 8-acre lot in downtown Muskegon that once had been the site of a proposed $65 million mixed-use development. The lot on Morris Avenue next to the Social Security Administration has been purchased by Emunah Muskegon...
EGLE grant will turn old gas station site into Grand Rapids apartment units
An old Grand Rapids gas station site is being transformed into residential space. The project is part of a brownfield redevelopment grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Once completed, the property will hold four three-story buildings with 41 total apartment units. The plot of land...
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
Grand Rapids native with golden voice brings us behind the mic
"It's like all the dominoes were set up to fall this way. All the pieces were there to sort of end up here." For Dave Bisson, 'here' is his dream job as a voice actor.
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
