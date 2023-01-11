Read full article on original website
Josh Dix's Hard Work Paying Off
Iowa Basketball Freshman A Year Removed from Significant Injury
Athlete of the Week: Ben Kueter
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior men’s freestyle world champion Ben Kueter is chasing his fourth straight state wrestling title and still playing football on the side. The City High senior who will do both at Iowa, just trained and played against the best high school football players in the country at the Under Armour All-American football game.
No. 2 Iowa tops No. 11 Northwestern 27-9 to remain undefeated
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Spencer Lee pin capped the night off, but the Hawkeyes had already sealed a top-15 dual victory. No. 1 Lee pinned third-ranked Michael DeAugustino in two minutes and one second. Real Woods, ranked second in the country, picked up a technical fall over No....
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
Fran McCaffery speaks on Payton Sandfort's impact on Iowa following Michigan win: 'Everybody loves him'
Fran McCaffery couldn’t talk enough about how much the team rallies around Payton Sandfort after beating Michigan. Sandfort played a huge role in the 93-84 overtime victory. Sandfort came off the bench and dropped in 26 points for Iowa. Sandfort also did a great job on the glass, bringing in 7 rebounds.
Former Iowa DL Bruce enters name into portal
(Iowa City) -- Former Iowa defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bruce played at Iowa in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game in 2021 and posting one tackle. Bruce is a Lena, Illinois native and was a first team all-state and all-conference...
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench
Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
Linn-Mar’s Engels pulls double duty on the mat
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - This winter marks Talia Engels’ second season as a wrestling cheerleader. “Ever since I’ve been little, I’ve wanted to cheer. My mom kind of got me into gymnastics and tumbling basically since I could walk,” she explained. The sophomore is hitting more...
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell
Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out
3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
Kirkwood Community College Closing A Corridor Location
After 32 years, Kirkwood Community College has announced they are closing one of its campus locations in Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Kirkwood Community College will be shutting down its Iowa City campus location. Faculty and staff were actually warned last month that changes were coming soon. The college announced on Thursday that they would be moving most of the operations from the Iowa City center to the Coralville location. The Iowa City location will then be sold.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Video, Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-11-23
Iowa Basketball Coach Meets with Media Wednesday
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due. The Iowa State Patrol identified the Cedar Rapids man killed in a crash this week on Interstate 380. Missa Coffman is an interdisciplinary artist - whose work incorporates language, performance and interactivity. Jury selection continues for trial of...
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City
Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
