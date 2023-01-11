ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season

There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Swarmcast: Iowa's strategy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, recapping recent Hawkeye moves

It has been an eventful few weeks for the Iowa Hawkeye football team. They have been attacking the transfer portal and have gotten some nice pieces to the mix. Still-- the Hawkeyes need to find more bodies for the wide receiver room or they could find themselves in the same situation as last spring. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock recap everything that has gone on over the past month for the Iowa football team, what is still coming and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa tops No. 11 Northwestern 27-9 to remain undefeated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Spencer Lee pin capped the night off, but the Hawkeyes had already sealed a top-15 dual victory. No. 1 Lee pinned third-ranked Michael DeAugustino in two minutes and one second. Real Woods, ranked second in the country, picked up a technical fall over No....
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Those are the players I love to play with’: Hannah Stuelke makes big impact off Hawkeyes’ bench

Iowa freshman forward Hannah Stuelke has made her impact sparingly this season thus far, averaging just 6.5 points per contest in limited minutes. But when she got her opportunity off the bench in Wednesday night’s 93-64 win over Northwestern, she dominated the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes’ reserve wing scored a career-high 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Hawkeyes announce ticket price cut, parking changes for 2023 season

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The University of Iowa is cutting prices for football season tickets in 2023 as construction will force the school to rearrange gameday parking. The university announced on Friday that season tickets will cost between $335-$425 next season compared to a $345-$450 price tag for the 2022 season. The discounted prices will […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Ben Kueter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Junior men’s freestyle world champion Ben Kueter is chasing his fourth straight state wrestling title and still playing football on the side. The City High senior who will do both at Iowa, just trained and played against the best high school football players in the country at the Under Armour All-American football game.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar’s Engels pulls double duty on the mat

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - This winter marks Talia Engels’ second season as a wrestling cheerleader. “Ever since I’ve been little, I’ve wanted to cheer. My mom kind of got me into gymnastics and tumbling basically since I could walk,” she explained. The sophomore is hitting more...
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell

Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Poll Out

3 North Linn 11-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 9-1 4 Dropped Out: West Monona (10), West Burlington (12), Mediapolis (13) Dropped Out: Winterset (12) Dropped Out: Waukee Northwest (9)
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Kirkwood Community College Closing A Corridor Location

After 32 years, Kirkwood Community College has announced they are closing one of its campus locations in Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Kirkwood Community College will be shutting down its Iowa City campus location. Faculty and staff were actually warned last month that changes were coming soon. The college announced on Thursday that they would be moving most of the operations from the Iowa City center to the Coralville location. The Iowa City location will then be sold.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due. The Iowa State Patrol identified the Cedar Rapids man killed in a crash this week on Interstate 380. Missa Coffman is an interdisciplinary artist - whose work incorporates language, performance and interactivity. Jury selection continues for trial of...
IOWA STATE

