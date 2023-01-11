Effective: 2023-01-14 08:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO