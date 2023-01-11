Read full article on original website
WRIC TV
5 things to know about the FAA system outage
(The Hill) — Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
WRIC TV
Russia releases US Navy veteran who crossed border
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has released a U.S. Navy veteran who apparently illegally crossed the border from Poland into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad last year and was held there for nine months. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson announced that Taylor Dudley had been handed over to U.S....
WRIC TV
EXPLAINER: The seditious conspiracy charges in Jan. 6 trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former Proud Boys national chairman is standing trial on the most serious charge that has been lodged in the U.S. Capitol attack. That’s seditious conspiracy, which is the same offense that two Oath Keepers leaders were convicted of weeks ago. It’s the third such...
WRIC TV
Cyclist’s tour of Western Hemisphere stalls when bike and trusted dog are stolen near California border
MEXICALI (Border Report) — Diego Simonetta ran inside a Mexicali fire station Wednesday night to heat up some water for a cup of mate, an Argentinian tea, but when he came back outside, his bike and everything he owned, including his pet dog “Mole,” were gone. Simonetta...
WRIC TV
Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month....
WRIC TV
Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover.
