Florida State

WRIC TV

5 things to know about the FAA system outage

(The Hill) — Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights. The FAA first issued an advisory just past 4 a.m. Wednesday that a technical issue impacted its Notice to...
WRIC TV

Russia releases US Navy veteran who crossed border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has released a U.S. Navy veteran who apparently illegally crossed the border from Poland into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad last year and was held there for nine months. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson announced that Taylor Dudley had been handed over to U.S....
NEW MEXICO STATE
WRIC TV

EXPLAINER: The seditious conspiracy charges in Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former Proud Boys national chairman is standing trial on the most serious charge that has been lodged in the U.S. Capitol attack. That’s seditious conspiracy, which is the same offense that two Oath Keepers leaders were convicted of weeks ago. It’s the third such...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC TV

Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month....
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRIC TV

Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover.
TEXAS STATE

