ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA Star Tobias Harris Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform

By Evan Bleier, @itishowitis
InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Io72q_0kAmyAOV00
Tobias Harris is passionate about his sport and his causes. Mitchell Leff/Getty

A member of the unofficial wine club that formed in the NBA bubble during the league’s Florida reboot in the summer of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris also used his time and his platform in the bubble’s spotlight to advocate against police brutality and systemic racism as the Black Lives Matter movement emerged onto the national stage.

In June of 2022, Harris was able to merge those two passions as one of the players who partnered with the Prisoner Wine Company and the National Basketball Players Association for the premiere of Game Change Game at the Tribeca Film Festival. Featuring Harris and other players including CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon and Donovan Mitchell, the documentary takes viewers inside the Florida bubble as a social justice reckoning played out during the unprecedented 2020 NBA season.

Months after the release of the film, Harris partnered up with the Prisoner once again to promote the California-based winery’s newest launch, Corrections, a limited-edition three-pack of wine featuring labels drawn by LA-based artist Chris Burnett. Comprised of a 2021 Tempranillo, Malbec and Viognier, Corrections is priced at $225 with a portion of proceeds from the project going to Rubicon Programs, a nonprofit based in the Bay Area that provides essential services for impoverished communities disproportionately impacted by the inequity of the U.S. justice system.

To find out more from Harris about his involvement with the project and his passion for social justice, we caught up with him just before the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023. Here’s what he had to say.

InsideHook: Why is prison reform a cause you chose to align yourself with?

Tobias Harris: So many of us know someone who has been impacted by the prison system. In the United States, Black men are disproportionately represented in the prison population. We’ve seen the effect it has on people’s lives both while they’re incarcerated and after they emerge back into the world. It’s a cause that’s impossible to ignore.

What do you think is the biggest issue with the prison system in the U.S.?

There’s honestly a lot of work to be done, but one thing that always sticks out to me is the clear imbalance in sentencing. The Sentencing Project reported that Black Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white Americans for comparable crimes. It’s jarring for me that our prison system is so clearly biased.

Is this an issue you’ve ever discussed with your teammates or 76ers management?

It’s definitely been a topic. Earlier this year, the Sixers teamed up with REFORM Alliance to support prison reform and probation work in Philly. Conversations are important, but it’s really amazing to see we’ve also been able to turn talk into action as an organization.

How important is it for people like yourself with a platform to use it in a conscious way?

Using my platform has always been important to me. In addition to this work, another passion of mine is working to improve education and literacy, whether in Philly or around the world. I know I’m fortunate to have this platform and it’s important to me I use it to make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsREL_0kAmyAOV00
The labels for Corrections are colorful for a reason. Prisoner

How does Prisoner play into your efforts and messaging?

Prisoner is leveraging their platform to drive change and have a genuine impact, which is in line with everything I believe. They realize they have a responsibility in driving awareness and being an advocate for prison reform. The release of Corrections is just one piece of this larger commitment and one I’m honored to support. The bottles are wrapped in black tissue with statistics about the issues with our prison system and mass incarceration and the hope is that these might inspire a conversation over a glass of wine with a friend, which is a step in the right direction. Conversations are an important starting point. Education is key and be open to listening. Then, take action. That action can be a donation or more hands-on.

Is there reason to have hope?

TH: Always. This is something the Prisoner team really believes too and wanted to communicate through the release of Corrections. Someone might look at the labels and wonder why the art is so colorful, but that was their and artist Chris Burnett’s exact intention. The label art serves as a symbol of hopeful optimism so that viewers are inspired to learn more and take action themselves, whatever that may look like. The art also encourages people to remember that individuals who currently are or have previously been incarcerated are human and not the stereotypes we so commonly define them with like “criminal” or “addict” or “felon.” It’s important we don’t lose sight of that hope.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Mel Gibson Removed as Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras Parade Due to “Threats”

Every year, the Krewe of Endymion, the organization behind the largest Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, selects a pair of celebrity guests to serve as grand marshals for its annual celebration. The first pick for this year’s event is fairly innocuous: Tulane University football coach Willie Fritz. The other grand marshal, however, was a far more controversial pick; Fritz was originally slated to make his way down the parade route with none other than Mel Gibson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout

It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale

Are your trusty pair of office oxfords finally giving out? Or perhaps you’ve just resolved to dress a bit sharper this year. Maybe you’re just a sucker for killer discounts on boots and brogues alike. Regardless of your situation, Cole Haan’s Winter Sale proves a prime opportunity to snag premium dress shoes, cushy oxfords and office-friendly footwear at a serious discount.
InsideHook

This 99-Year-Old Hotel Is the Best Place to Stay in Culver City

When owner Maya Mallick first encountered The Culver Hotel back in 2007, there wasn’t much going on in now-bustling Culver City. The building itself, constructed in 1924, had been neglected for years, and the downtown area was still undeveloped — but Mallick saw something in the property that superseded the disrepair. “We walked into this beautiful building and it spoke to us,” Mallick tells InsideHook. “It was evident it had been neglected for years, and it was a depressed neighborhood at the time. Still, we felt we could make it into something much more than a hotel, it had a beautiful presence and soul. We wanted to bring it back to life, in some sense.”
CULVER CITY, CA
InsideHook

Stuck Waiting at the Baggage Carousel? You May Be Entitled to Miles.

There’s nothing worse than the shattering of all hope that stems from arriving to your destination on time (or even early), deplaning without a hitch and cruising through passport control…only to wind up getting stuck waiting an exorbitant amount of time at the baggage carousel. (Assuming your luggage arrived with you — the alternative being exponentially worse.)
ALASKA STATE
InsideHook

What to Know About the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend

With Week 18 of the season wrapped up and Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin on the mend, it’s officially playoff time in the National Football League. For pro football fans, the NFL postseason is the most wonderful time of the year and the league’s Super Wild Card Weekend in mid-January ranks as one of the top three-day stretches on the sports calendar.
MINNESOTA STATE
InsideHook

These Cities Have the Worst Traffic in the World

If you or someone you know lives in the United States and is constantly complaining about traffic, the woes are officially justified. Traffic levels are now at or above pre-pandemic levels in metropolises across the world, and six of the most congested cities are right here in North America. In...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

What’s With So Many Networks Canceling Previously Renewed Shows?

We’re only 10 days into the new year, but it seems as though one of our 2023 predictions is holding true so far: Streaming services keep canceling previously renewed shows, in many cases pulling the plug after filming on new seasons had already begun — even occasionally yanking prior seasons from their platform entirely.
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy