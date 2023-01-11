ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Participants going to be in ‘hog heaven’ at ACLS on Jan. 16-21

The Atascosa County Livestock Show (ACLS) is coming up on Jan.16-21 at the Atascosa County Show Barn. The Pleasanton Express will be there supporting all of the participants. Kinsley Barker, a participant from the Pleasanton FFA Chapter, is extremely excited for this annual event. “The experience and seeing how my...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

MARIA REYNA

Maria Madalena Reyna “Mapo”, 86, of Poteet passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 7, 2023. She was born on January 22, 1936, to Bernardo and Maria (Naranjo) Reyna. Maria was a hardworking woman that began in her early years as she...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

CHS STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Congratulations to the Charlotte High School Students of the Month and Trojan Teacher of the Month. Pictured from left are: 12th grade- Devin Sanchez, 11th grade- Natalie Ramos, Trojan Teacher of the Month- Mrs. Cecilia Claudio, 10th grade- Kaitlyn Holt and 9th grade- Miracle Flores.
CHARLOTTE, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Hastings College Dean’s List

Hastings College in Nebraska has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2022 semester. For the semester, 389 students from 24 states and 12 countries were named to the Dean’s List. John Zamora of Pleasanton earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. To be eligible for...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

EMS Director temporarily relieved of duties amid investigation

Don Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, was temporarily relieved of duties with pay while the county performs an ongoing investigation and a plan is finalized in the coming weeks. Newly elected County Judge Weldon Cude held an executive session behind closed doors at the regular Commissioners Court on Monday,...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy