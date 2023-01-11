Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
Participants going to be in ‘hog heaven’ at ACLS on Jan. 16-21
The Atascosa County Livestock Show (ACLS) is coming up on Jan.16-21 at the Atascosa County Show Barn. The Pleasanton Express will be there supporting all of the participants. Kinsley Barker, a participant from the Pleasanton FFA Chapter, is extremely excited for this annual event. “The experience and seeing how my...
Pleasanton Express
MARIA REYNA
Maria Madalena Reyna “Mapo”, 86, of Poteet passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 7, 2023. She was born on January 22, 1936, to Bernardo and Maria (Naranjo) Reyna. Maria was a hardworking woman that began in her early years as she...
Pleasanton Express
CHS STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
Congratulations to the Charlotte High School Students of the Month and Trojan Teacher of the Month. Pictured from left are: 12th grade- Devin Sanchez, 11th grade- Natalie Ramos, Trojan Teacher of the Month- Mrs. Cecilia Claudio, 10th grade- Kaitlyn Holt and 9th grade- Miracle Flores.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
KTSA
Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations. Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away. Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955....
Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
One school color chosen for 2nd New Braunfels ISD high school
The board will meet again Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the NBISD administration building, 1001 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees voted unanimously Jan. 9 on one of two school colors for the forthcoming second high school in the district, Long Creek High School.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
KSAT 12
North East ISD police working to ID individuals in social media altercation video from Roosevelt High
SAN ANTONIO – A video circulating on social media led to an investigation after a fight at Roosevelt High School involving individuals who were not students at the school, according to district officials. The fight broke out around lunchtime Thursday in one of the school’s bathrooms after a Roosevelt...
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
Pleasanton Express
Hastings College Dean’s List
Hastings College in Nebraska has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2022 semester. For the semester, 389 students from 24 states and 12 countries were named to the Dean’s List. John Zamora of Pleasanton earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. To be eligible for...
Pleasanton Express
EMS Director temporarily relieved of duties amid investigation
Don Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, was temporarily relieved of duties with pay while the county performs an ongoing investigation and a plan is finalized in the coming weeks. Newly elected County Judge Weldon Cude held an executive session behind closed doors at the regular Commissioners Court on Monday,...
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
Comments / 0