This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
KSAT 12
Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child. Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct....
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service
The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Pleasanton Express
LYDIA CAMPOS
Lydia R. Campos, 80, of Poteet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 4, 2023 in San Antonio. She was born on September 4, 1942 in Poteet, to Teodulo Reyes and Lily Herrera Reyes. Lydia was a fun-loving woman who loved to cook and bake for her family...
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
seguintoday.com
Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library
(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
foxsanantonio.com
School lunch debt is racking up in local districts after federal program ends
SAN ANTONIO—A new report from the School Lunch Association shows districts across the country are dealing with mounting debt from families unable to put money in their child's account. For the last two years, the United States Department of Agriculture funded free lunch programs for every K-12 student. That...
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
San Antonio developers purchase old home of Mexican Manhattan
The developers recently renovated the Express-News' new home.
KENS 5
Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor
SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
Pleasanton Express
Don’t mess with Atascosa County
The year is off to a quick start. Things are moving rapidly and changes are happening left and right. Chapters are coming to an end and new ones are officially beginning. To whoever comes across this column, I hope all is going well and I appreciate you taking the time to read it.
El Rio Mexican Restaurant hits the market after 20 years in Boerne
The owner is ready to retire.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
Okay, this just might be a record. Our officers only handled 33 calls for service last week! In their spare time, officers conducted 100 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 81 citations and 19 warnings. Property Crimes: It looks like we only had one report last week, it was a...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
