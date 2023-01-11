ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

LYDIA CAMPOS

Lydia R. Campos, 80, of Poteet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 4, 2023 in San Antonio. She was born on September 4, 1942 in Poteet, to Teodulo Reyes and Lily Herrera Reyes. Lydia was a fun-loving woman who loved to cook and bake for her family...
POTEET, TX
seguintoday.com

Mobile Mercado bringing free food on Friday to Seguin Public Library

(Seguin) — The Seguin Public Library regularly fills up your head with books, periodicals and other resources that they offer for free as part of their collection. It’s still doing that in 2023, but this week, it’s also going to help fill-up your belly a little bit. The Seguin Public Library is teaming up with area food banks to offer a free visit by a traveling mini-grocery market, better known as the Mobile Mercado.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Q92

The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas

If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5

Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!. And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!. Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie. But you can only buy the new...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Don’t mess with Atascosa County

The year is off to a quick start. Things are moving rapidly and changes are happening left and right. Chapters are coming to an end and new ones are officially beginning. To whoever comes across this column, I hope all is going well and I appreciate you taking the time to read it.
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

Okay, this just might be a record. Our officers only handled 33 calls for service last week! In their spare time, officers conducted 100 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 81 citations and 19 warnings. Property Crimes: It looks like we only had one report last week, it was a...
LYTLE, TX

