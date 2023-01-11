ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3Z0A_0kAmxltT00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday that it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station's crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the station in September on board a Soyuz MS-22 and planned to use the capsule to return to Earth. But it leaked coolant last month, resulting in higher cabin temperatures.

After analyzing the situation and discussing it with NASA, Roscosmos decided to launch a new Soyuz MS-23 capsule in crewless automatic mode on Feb. 20 that the trio will use to come back, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told reporters.

The mission of Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will be extended, Borisov said without specifying for how long. He emphasized that Roscosmos had discussed the move with NASA, which agreed with the plan.

The Soyuz MS-23 was initially scheduled to be launched in March to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut into orbit.

Borisov said Russian space officials had explored the option of launching the new Soyuz with one crewmember but decided against it because it would require longer preparations. He added that the Soyuz MS-23 will also ferry some supplies to the International Space Station.

In case of an emergency on the International Space Station that would require the evacuation of the entire crew before the new capsule arrives, space officials will consider whether the Soyuz MS-22 could be used safely, Borisov said.

The leak from the Soyuz MS-22 was spotted in December when the Russians were about to venture outside the station on a planned spacewalk and ground specialists saw a stream of fluid and particles emanating from the Soyuz on a live video feed from space.

Borisov said Wednesday that the analysis confirmed the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid. He said that the Soyuz MS-22 eventually would be sent back to Earth without a crew.

Roscosmos and NASA both have said the incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew. Officials from the Russian and U.S. space agencies were scheduled to speak jointly about the current plans later Wednesday.

Along with Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata; and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port

KIRUNA, Sweden — (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. European officials and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU's first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden by members of the European Commission, which is the 27-nation bloc's executive arm.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and Japan unveiled plans Wednesday to strengthen their alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest security challenge in the region. In unusually blunt terms, the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers condemned...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy