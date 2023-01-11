Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
wutv29.com
Computer outage grounds domestic flights, more than a dozen in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY -- At Buffalo Niagara International Airport some air travelers say their flights were cancelled or delayed, while others managed to take off as scheduled. On the surface things appeared normal as travelers lined up for their flights, but beneath the surface a computer glitch threatened to bring all air travel to a halt.
Fraudulent training scheme uncovered at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station fire department
An Air Force investigation found more than 100 employees got credits for training they did not participate in, 41 instructors submitted false training documents and six supervisors improperly validated them in widespread training fraud at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station fire department.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
National Grid shows how Buffalo substations froze in blizzard, resulting in power loss for thousands
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now learning more about the challenges of power restoration during the Christmas weekend blizzard. National Grid is explaining why its electrical substations in Buffalo went offline and left thousands of people without power for days in frigid temperatures. But with the full fury of...
Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey' White's sister Yvonne and Sha'Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
POLITICO
‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
wbfo.org
Cheektowaga man saves man stranded in car for over 10 hours during blizzard
Heavy snow, at times blinding. Seventy mile-an-hour winds. White-out conditions. This is what Stephen Nowicki experienced Dec. 23, the first night of the Buffalo blizzard, on his way to rescue a man he didn’t know, Ashroiful Apu, who was stranded in his car not far from where Nowicki lives.
wbrc.com
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (Gray News) - A man in New York who police called a hero for saving others in blizzard conditions is going to the Super Bowl. On Friday, the Buffalo Bills shared a video of Jay Withey receiving Super Bowl tickets from Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patricia Thomas.
“I never imagined it would happen to me.”: Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted and stolen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A viral Tik Tok challenge is still encouraging young people to steal cars and police say steering wheel locks are not the permanent solution. Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being broken into and stolen. Grace O’Neil says her Hyundai Tucson was stolen Wednesday night when she was out […]
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
Frustrated WNY customers can't complete TSA PreCheck enrollment
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Melanie and Mark Davis of Warsaw fumed at the IdentoGO location in West Seneca after making the long drive twice and again leaving without their TSA PreCheck enrollment complete. "We've knocked on the door," Mark said. "Other customers are knocking on the door." The door...
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
From wet to white with some nuisance snow across metro Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A return to winter is in store for much of Western New York as rain will transition to snow an accumulate across the region.
investigativepost.org
Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles
Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. Story updated to include podcast. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s...
