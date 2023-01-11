ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Computer outage grounds domestic flights, more than a dozen in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY -- At Buffalo Niagara International Airport some air travelers say their flights were cancelled or delayed, while others managed to take off as scheduled. On the surface things appeared normal as travelers lined up for their flights, but beneath the surface a computer glitch threatened to bring all air travel to a halt.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
BUFFALO, NY
POLITICO

‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo fizzles

Less than a quarter of the plant's workforce is engaged in solar-related manufacturing, and work stopped completely half of last year. As a result, there's been none of the promised spin-off development. Story updated to include podcast. When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans in 2013 for what is now Tesla’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

