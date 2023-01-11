Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
Employee says he was stiffed by home remodeling company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we told you about a suburban home remodeling company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and disappearing.We have already met some of the victims. On Friday, we heard from a former employee – who says he is owed a large amount of money.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to the former sales manager of Window Depot USA of Chicago - who said not only were customers taken advantage of, but so was he.On top of it all, he said his own family has fallen victim as well."I can't believe this...
Group breaks into Roselle dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
North Riverside Park Mall owner acquires former Carson’s parcel
Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
thereporteronline.net
5 best suburban Chicago breweries
Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Pilsen residents fear they could be forced from homes after property taxes drastically increase
Many Pilsen residents say they are unable to pay their Cook County property tax bill after huge increases.
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 586-unit Stonebridge of Arlington Heights in Chicago suburb
CBRE has arranged the sale of Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights, Ill. Bayshore Properties purchased the property from The Connor Group for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten represented the seller in the transaction....
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Warning Citizens of Ongoing Telephone Solicitation Scam
Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website! PLEASE TELL YOUR LOVED ONES, PARENTS AND NEIGHBORS AND SHARE THIS POST! The phone number they used was 224-324-3356 Cook County, IL. When you call it, it states the “Fundraising Center.”
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
Schaumburg mayor again urges business owners to bring workers back to offices
For the second year running, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly used his annual state of the village address to urge the business community to reverse the pandemic's remote-working trend and bring employees back to offices. "One of the things I would like to see this year is a return of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman accused of stealing checks from Illinois high school, was allegedly found with multiple drugs on her
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been accused of stealing checks from an Illinois high school and was allegedly found with multiple drugs in her car. Canceled Holiday Flights , Will Cost Southwest Airlines , Over $800 Million . Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. Southwest Airlines holiday breakdown will cost the air carrier as much as $825 million and result in a net loss for the fourth quarter. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. In October, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan predicted the airline would , “generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that the airline says 17,000 canceled flights over ten days cost the company between $400 and $425 million in lost revenue. ‘Forbes’ reports that those losses come on top of reimbursements to passengers for expenses like transportation, hotels, meals and lost luggage. The airline is also offering passengers 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a peace offering for anyone whose flight was canceled or delayed over three hours. According to ‘Forbes’ the fallout from the debacle is expected to trickle into future quarters as many of the expenses will not be recorded until they are processed. Meanwhile, the incident has added to calls for stronger consumer protections to safeguard confidence in US air travel. Senate, Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said that members of the committee will hold , “hearings for FAA reauthorization to examine how to strengthen consumer protections and airline operations.”. ‘Forbes’ reports that shares in Southwest are currently down 3% over last month and down 22% compared to 2021.
Comments / 0