Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
CNN — Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China.
Regulators conducting interviews in JFK airport near-crash probe
CNN — Investigators are probing the narrowly avoided catastrophic collision between two airliners at New York's JFK airport Friday evening and are already conducting interviews, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The incident involved an American Airlines 777 that improperly crossed an active runway at the busy airport....
Tesla-induced pileup involved driver-assist tech, government data reveals
CNN — The Tesla Model S that braked sharply and triggered an eight-car crash in San Francisco in November had the automaker's controversial driver-assist software engaged at the time, according to data the federal government released Tuesday. The Tesla Model S slowed to 7 mph on the highway at...
Europe's ban on Russian diesel could send pump prices even higher
CNN — Europe is scrambling to buy diesel fuel from Russia before a ban on imports comes into force in early February, but the frantic stockpiling is unlikely to prevent a new price shock for truckers, drivers and businesses. In the first two weeks of January, European countries snapped...
The world has a major debt problem. Is a reset coming?
CNN — The world is in debt. A record amount of debt. Three hundred trillion dollars, to be exact. That's the total amount that governments, households and corporations around the world owed in June 2022, as estimated by the Institute of International Finance. That number is about 349% of...
Are you a restaurant worker who recently came back to the industry? Tell us about it
CNN — At the onset of the pandemic, the restaurant business was one of the hardest hit in the United States. More than 5 million jobs were lost in a matter of weeks — almost half the industry. The jobs were initially slow to return as some restaurants...
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
CNN — Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy. Oil demand could surge by 1.9 million barrels per day to reach a record 101.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report, released Wednesday.
China records first population decline in 60 years
CNN — China's population shrank in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years, a new milestone in the country's deepening demographic crisis with significant implications for its slowing economy. The population declined in 2022 to 1.411 billion, down some 850,000 people from the previous year, China's...
