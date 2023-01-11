WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking rainy weather for Thursday night

Rainy weather is expected to arrive in New Jersey Thursday night into Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures will start colder on Thursday, but will warm into the 50s by early Friday morning.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, some light rain may develop. Temperatures cool into the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies remain. Possibility of some light rain throughout the day. Heavier rain begins by the nighttime. Temperatures start in the 30s and then warm into the 50s by the overnight.

FRIDAY: Rain in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 56, with overnight lows around 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with some clouds. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the upper-30s. Overnight lows will be in the upper-20s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, but temperatures will be cool in the low-40s. Overnight lows dip to around 29.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Daytime highs around 46 with overnight lows around 32.