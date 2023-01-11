New Rochelle school superintendent surprises community with abrupt resignation

New Rochelle city officials are once again looking for a new school superintendent after a surprise announcement from the current superintendent that he will be stepping down.

New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Jonathan Raymond informed the Board of Education that he is stepping down at the end of the school year, less than two years since he took the job.

Raymond says he has to go back to the Boston area full time to support his family.

The superintendent called the decision a difficult one and says his resignation comes sooner than he had hoped.

Raymond replaced Dr. Laura Feijoo, who served less than a year before resigning amid several controversies during her brief tenure.

This is the latest in a carousel of school superintendents in New Rochelle, making Raymond's replacement the eighth person to hold this position since 2014.