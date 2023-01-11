Recall Alert: Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recalled after 15 infants die
Another infant sleeper is being recalled after a number of infants have died.
Tuesday, the Fisher-Price Rock n' Play sleeper was recalled after the deaths of 100 infants.
Now, Kids2 is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers after a reported 15 infants died.
Consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund.
The product was sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us, from March 2012 to April 2019.
