Recall Alert: Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recalled after 15 infants die

Another infant sleeper is being recalled after a number of infants have died.



Tuesday, the Fisher-Price Rock n' Play sleeper was recalled after the deaths of 100 infants.



Now, Kids2 is recalling 694,000 Rocking Sleepers after a reported 15 infants died.



Consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund.



The product was sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us, from March 2012 to April 2019.



