Renovations completed at Douglas County park
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT FEBRUARY 4TH
The City of Roseburg has its next geocaching series kicking off on Saturday February 4th. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free-family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area, to experience more of the city and its businesses.
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Coquille fund awards $125K to Lane nonprofits
The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund awarded grants to 121 organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Lane counties, nearly tripling last year’s giving. The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has awarded $125,302 in grants to 28 Lane County organizations. “It was humbling to see the list of grant...
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 1.11.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt, Mike Winters, has our weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download for later listening: MWLGS 1 11 23.
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers
One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY
Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT
State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
