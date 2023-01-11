ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

kezi.com

Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly. Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT FEBRUARY 4TH

The City of Roseburg has its next geocaching series kicking off on Saturday February 4th. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free-family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area, to experience more of the city and its businesses.
ROSEBURG, OR
wholecommunity.news

Coquille fund awards $125K to Lane nonprofits

The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund awarded grants to 121 organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Lane counties, nearly tripling last year’s giving. The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has awarded $125,302 in grants to 28 Lane County organizations. “It was humbling to see the list of grant...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD

The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23

Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
KTVL

East Main Street closed due to structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Grants Pass Daily Courier expands to fill void left by closing of two other Southern Oregon newspapers

One of Southern Oregon’s longtime newspapers has folded. The Medford Mail Tribune’s last online issue was Friday, Jan.13. The paper’s publisher, Steven Saslow, wrote in an announcement that “industry-wide reductions, and in some cases complete elimination of national advertising spends for newspapers (digital or printed editions), coupled with rising costs of content and the difficulty of hiring staff and managers have made continuing the Mail Tribune unsustainable.”
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY

Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
KATU.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT

State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREEN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT

A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR

