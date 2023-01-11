ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitpinas.com

Medalla: ‘Worst is Over’ as PHP Rallies Back to 54.8, Strongest Since June 2022

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla expressed his optimistic vision for the Philippine Peso as it is showing signs of regaining its strength over the USD, which overpowered the country’s currency since the second quarter of 2022. According to Medalla, with these good signs, the Monetary Board can finally focus on...
bitpinas.com

Coingecko Reveals Top 10 Crypto in the Philippines in 2022

Coingecko exclusively revealed to BitPinas the top 10 most viewed cryptocurrencies on its website viewed by its users from the Philippines in 2022. Coingecko is a cryptocurrency data aggregator where users can monitor the prices of crypto, as well as other information such as market volume, list of exchanges, and general news. Markets analytics platform SimilarWeb says Coingecko’s traffic in December tops 29.9 million, with the Philippines the country with the third-most number of visitors to the Coingecko website last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy