Harrison, NY

News 12

Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal

A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

