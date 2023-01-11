Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal
A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
City of Newburgh officials are facing criticism for keeping a council member’s grandson on the payroll for almost a year after he failed to pass training required to become a firefighter. News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but...
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
State trooper administered Narcan following possible exposure to opioids on Wantagh Parkway
Dr. Eugene Vortsman, with Northwell Health, isn't sure that the trooper's symptoms were from fentanyl exposure.
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
Local human trafficking survivor reflects on her healing journey with help from Bridgeport nonprofit
On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Wednesday, a local survivor opened up about her painful ordeal and explained how a Bridgeport nonprofit is helping her rebuild her life. Iris Jones, 27, is a sex trafficking survivor who says her path to recovery began with one single bold step in the...
