ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
wholecommunity.news
Coquille fund awards $125K to Lane nonprofits
The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund awarded grants to 121 organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, and Lane counties, nearly tripling last year’s giving. The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has awarded $125,302 in grants to 28 Lane County organizations. “It was humbling to see the list of grant...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
kqennewsradio.com
DISCOVER ROSEBURG GEOCACHING KICK-OFF EVENT FEBRUARY 4TH
The City of Roseburg has its next geocaching series kicking off on Saturday February 4th. Hosted by Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the Discover Roseburg 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series is a free-family-friendly event designed to draw people from outside the area, to experience more of the city and its businesses.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA
A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
kqennewsradio.com
RENOVATION PROJECT COMPLETED AT AMACHER COUNTY PARK
County government has announced the completion of a renovation project at Amacher County Park and Campground. The project began in August, and included the installation of a new concrete boat ramp with reinforced steel and grooving for improved traction, new curbs, new stormwater catch basin and all-new pavement and striping for the east parking area. The new parking area has 47 spots including 22 for vehicles with boat trailers. Three bio-swale vaults were embedded in the lot to filter stormwater to improve the water quality of the runoff leaving the parking area.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO SEEKS HELP IN FINDING MISSING GLENDALE MAN
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public in finding a missing Glendale man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said late Wednesday morning, 73-year old Richard Doffing left his home. Doffing was driving a white 1992 Ford F350 pickup with Oregon license plate SXD561. The vehicle has the “Tri-R” logo on both back doors. O’Dell said Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. It is believed he may be trying to travel to Texas.
kqennewsradio.com
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 1.11.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt, Mike Winters, has our weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download for later listening: MWLGS 1 11 23.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Oregon state Rep. David Brock Smith appointed to Senate seat
County commissioners in southern Oregon have tapped state Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, to represent the area in the state Senate for the next two years. Brock Smith will finish the term of Dallas Heard, a senator and former head of the Oregon Republican Party who resigned Jan. 1. Heard said he needed to focus on his family and claimed the Capitol and the country were under threat from an “ever-growing movement of evil” in his resignation letter.
kqennewsradio.com
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
kqennewsradio.com
GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
kezi.com
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
