GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES
A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, WOMAN HELD FOR PROBATION VIOLATION
A man was jailed for a warrant and a woman was detained for a probation violation, by Roseburg Police Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after they parked directly behind an RPD vehicle while officers were involved with another incident.
Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children. In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a...
ROSEBURG MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII incident on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:45 p.m. an officer stopped the 31-year old near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, due to expired registration stickers and observed signs of impairment. The driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE CASE
January 12, 2023 9:40 a.m. A Reedsport woman was jailed in an alleged stolen vehicle case, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. while in the 1200 block of Northwest Munson Court for an unrelated investigation, an officer saw the woman from a nearby pickup. The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was eventually found inside the house.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO FLEE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed after allegedly attempting to flee police on Thursday morning. A Roseburg Police report said about 6:45 a.m. officers contacted 20-year Tristyn Layman who was camping on private property in the 2400 block of Northwest Troost Street. Dispatchers said that he had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Junction City. Layman was reported to be uncooperative with officers and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
WOMAN CITED FOR PRIOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A woman was cited by Roseburg Police Tuesday morning for a prior alleged criminal mischief and road rage incident. An RPD report said on a past date a driver allegedly cut off a second driver as they exited the northbound off ramp of Interstate 5 onto West Harvard Avenue. The second driver reportedly followed the first driver into the parking lot of a nearby business where she got out of her vehicle and allegedly demanded that the first driver exit his, while she yelled profanities at him.
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE IN CALIFORNIA
A missing man has been found safe in California. An update from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning 73-year old Richard Doffing of Glendale, was located on the side of the road with his pickup, near Stockton, California. Doffing was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
DCSO SEEKS HELP IN FINDING MISSING GLENDALE MAN
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public in finding a missing Glendale man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said late Wednesday morning, 73-year old Richard Doffing left his home. Doffing was driving a white 1992 Ford F350 pickup with Oregon license plate SXD561. The vehicle has the “Tri-R” logo on both back doors. O’Dell said Doffing has advanced dementia and is considered an endangered missing person. It is believed he may be trying to travel to Texas.
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021...
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 1.13.23
Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Analicia Nicholson talks about the services they provide and the work going on this school year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 1 13 23.
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AND SPEED RADAR SIGNS NEAR MELROSE ROAD
The Douglas County Public Works Department, working with the Board of Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseburg School District are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, 5 miles west of Roseburg. A County release said the...
NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION
Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
