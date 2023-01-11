ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview

The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Zach Edey debates whether or not he could have success on the football field

Zach Edey is a star on the court for Purdue. Could he have been just as dominant on the gridiron if he had elected to play football instead?. During an interview on SiriusXM, Edey said that thanks to his size and athletic build, making the transition to football might be second nature. When asked what position he would play, the 7-foot-4 center said he’d be willing to play anywhere on offense besides quarterback.
Cowboys Prepping For Wild Card Round

The Cowboys are gearing up for the wild card round. Dallas is set to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night for a chance to advance to the divisional round. The Cowboys concluded the regular season with a 12-and-5 record. The Bucs are 8-and-9. In other news, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has been designated to return from injured reserve. Demarcus Lawrence and Tyron Smith were both limited in Thursday's practice.
NFL World Reacts To Chuck Pagano's Colts Declaration

The 2022 season wasn't a good one for the Indianapolis Colts.  They ended up firing head coach Frank Reich about halfway through the year and also rotated between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles at quarterback. It led to a 4-11-1 overall record as they're without a head coach and a ...
AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts QB Matt Ryan understands that he may not be a part of the team’s long-term plans, but still wants to continue playing beyond this season. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Indy Star. “Obviously, I’m not committed to anything here, wherever. I’ve got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing. Honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football left in my body.”
