Harrison, AR

Thursday basketball results include MH winning 1 of 3 junior high games at MacArthur

Mountain Home came away with one win in three junior high basketball games with Douglas MacArthur Thursday at Jonesboro. After being up just five at halftime of the freshman girls’ game, the Junior Lady Bombers outscored the Lady Cyclones 28-5 in the second half for a 55-27 victory. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 24 points, Cara Jackson scored 14, and Laken Anderson added 10.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
VAN BUREN, AR
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison

The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena

Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
ALPENA, AR
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
ARKANSAS STATE
MHHS bowling, swim teams set for Thursday road trips

Mountain Home has high school bowling and swimming set for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber bowling teams will be on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Oddball Social, formerly the Cottonwood Bowl. The Mountain Home swim teams will compete in the second of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday

While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
Allen Page Miller , 28, Mountain Home (Smith-Westbrook)

Allen Page Miller, 28, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord January 4, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1994 in Springfield, Missouri to Jeffrey and Jalana Miller. He is survived by his mother, Jalana Goins of Salesville, Arkansas; one sister, Kayla Morris of Rogersville, Missouri; and one brother, Andrew Miller of Mountain Home; grandmother, Sharon Kay Norton of Mountain Home; two uncles, Benton John Stephens and Jody Morris, both of Mountain Home; lots of loved ones in Missouri, and many friends.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

