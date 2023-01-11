Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A chill in the air Saturday morning
Saturday will be similar to what we saw Friday! Highs will be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift late in the day out of the south. A cool early start to the race is what racers like to see. A southeast breeze will increase the humidity and temperatures as the race goes on. The warmth is back Sunday afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-70s.
Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!
While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Griff’s Irish Pub in Montrose appears to be ‘total loss’ after fire, HFD says
HOUSTON – Griff’s Irish Pub in Montrose appears to be a “total loss” after a fire damaged the building Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Crews arrived at the business located at 3416 Roseland around 3:53 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the building.
‘Rent-a-chicken’!? Program trends as Houstonians combat expensive egg prices
HOUSTON – One company is showcasing an untraditional way to save on groceries by helping Texans rent an animal that has recently become a hot commodity. According to the Houston Chronicle, Driftwood Meadows farm in Centerville has created an outpost to distribute chickens. ‘Rent the Chicken’ is a company...
13 dogs rescued from harsh conditions in San Jacinto Co. by Houston Humane Society
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Officials from the Houston Humane Society say they have rescued 13 dogs from deplorable conditions in San Jacinto County. The organization is now asking for donations to continue the upkeep of the newfound animals. According to a post on Facebook, the HHS along with...
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
HPD officer crashes into vehicle with driver reportedly asleep behind the wheel on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after an HPD officer crashed into a vehicle with a driver who reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the North Freeway Saturday morning. Sgt. D. Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes unit said the crash happened on the North Freeway and North Main Street...
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
Mother says daughter with special needs has been injured multiple times at Clear Springs High School
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A mother is demanding answers after she says her 14-year-old child came home from school with different injuries on multiple occasions. The child, who is a student at Clear Springs High School, was born with a congenital disorder. Her specific condition requires full-time aid. As...
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
Rescued Pet Movement: Why this local organization on a mission to help save homeless pets
HOUSTON – Rescued Pets Movement is a local organization giving homeless dogs and cats a second chance at finding their forever homes anywhere in the country where there is a demand for adoptable pets. They rescue, rehabilitate, and transport these animals to communities throughout the United States. Find out...
5 tips to organize your kids’ playroom
HOUSTON – If you feel toys, books, puzzles, and games are taking over your kid’s playroom and there’s no way to contain the mess, it’s time to get organized. Brooke Rives, a mom, and founder of Dwell Well, Inc, joins Houston Life with 5 recommendations to help you store items better, contain the mess, and stay clutter-free.
Easy ways to dress up healthy meals
HOUSTON – Tired of eating the same old thing every day? Liven up your healthy food. Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shared with Houston Life some tasty ways to add flavor back into your dishes while also staying on track with your diet. “In January most people are dieting...
Convicted robber charged in purse snatching of 76-year-old woman in NW Houston grocery store parking lot, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who’s been convicted of aggravated robbery is now being charged in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman at a northwest Houston grocery store, according to court records. Everett Morris, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The...
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
Innocent Ph.D. student shares story after nightmarish week behind bars ends in release
PHILADELPHIA – A nightmarish week for a Philadelphia woman has come to an end. She’s back home now after being thrown behind bars in the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center for a robbery Webster Texas Police said she committed, even though as it turns out she had never even been to Texas.
