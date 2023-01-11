ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

A chill in the air Saturday morning

Saturday will be similar to what we saw Friday! Highs will be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift late in the day out of the south. A cool early start to the race is what racers like to see. A southeast breeze will increase the humidity and temperatures as the race goes on. The warmth is back Sunday afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-70s.
Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!

While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
5 tips to organize your kids’ playroom

HOUSTON – If you feel toys, books, puzzles, and games are taking over your kid’s playroom and there’s no way to contain the mess, it’s time to get organized. Brooke Rives, a mom, and founder of Dwell Well, Inc, joins Houston Life with 5 recommendations to help you store items better, contain the mess, and stay clutter-free.
Easy ways to dress up healthy meals

HOUSTON – Tired of eating the same old thing every day? Liven up your healthy food. Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shared with Houston Life some tasty ways to add flavor back into your dishes while also staying on track with your diet. “In January most people are dieting...
