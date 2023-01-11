ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch

TORONTO — The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the “Embers” in a bid to become more inclusive and welcoming to all girls. The organization said Wednesday that the new name applies immediately to its program for kids aged 7 and 8. Chief executive...
WRAL

Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools

CNN — The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters -- but also criticized in others. The UAE plans to include Holocaust education in the...
WRAL

Russia claims its forces have taken Soledar after weeks of fierce fighting

CNN — Russia said Friday its forces have taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine following weeks of fierce fighting, in what would be Moscow's first significant victory in months. Ukraine's armed forces have denied Moscow's claim. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed...
WRAL

Ostrich eggs up to 7,500 years old found next to ancient fire pit in Israel

CNN — A well-known riddle compares an egg to treasure, asking: A box without hinges, key or a lid, yet inside golden treasure is hid. What am I?. And for archaeologists in Israel, eight prehistoric ostrich eggs -- thought to be between 4,000 and 7,500 years old -- proved as valuable as treasure when they were discovered near an ancient fire pit in the Negev, a desert region in the south of the country.
WRAL

Europe gears up to send Western tanks to Ukraine

CNN — The Western alliance's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv. France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks...
WRAL

UK condemns Iran's execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari

CNN — A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy