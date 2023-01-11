CNN — A well-known riddle compares an egg to treasure, asking: A box without hinges, key or a lid, yet inside golden treasure is hid. What am I?. And for archaeologists in Israel, eight prehistoric ostrich eggs -- thought to be between 4,000 and 7,500 years old -- proved as valuable as treasure when they were discovered near an ancient fire pit in the Negev, a desert region in the south of the country.

