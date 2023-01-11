Read full article on original website
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Defiant Navalny has opposed Putin's war in Ukraine from prison. His team fear for his safety
CNN — Surviving President Vladimir Putin's poisoners was just a warm-up, not a warning, for Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. But his defiance, according to his political team, has put him in a race against time with the Russian autocrat. The question, according to Navalny's chief investigator, Maria Pevchikh,...
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch
TORONTO — The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the “Embers” in a bid to become more inclusive and welcoming to all girls. The organization said Wednesday that the new name applies immediately to its program for kids aged 7 and 8. Chief executive...
'Potatoes are a luxury': Vital supplies dwindle as 'eco-activists' blockade a breakaway region guarded by Russia
CNN — In the village of Tegh, Armenia, stationary vehicles clog the mountainous route to a border crossing where a mysterious diplomatic logjam has brought traffic to a halt. This is the entrance to the only road that links the Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Azerbaijan, to the...
Why an Arab nation has opted to teach the Holocaust in its schools
CNN — The United Arab Emirates will soon become the first Arab nation to teach the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust in its schools, a historic move that has been praised in some quarters -- but also criticized in others. The UAE plans to include Holocaust education in the...
Russia claims its forces have taken Soledar after weeks of fierce fighting
CNN — Russia said Friday its forces have taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine following weeks of fierce fighting, in what would be Moscow's first significant victory in months. Ukraine's armed forces have denied Moscow's claim. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed...
Ostrich eggs up to 7,500 years old found next to ancient fire pit in Israel
CNN — A well-known riddle compares an egg to treasure, asking: A box without hinges, key or a lid, yet inside golden treasure is hid. What am I?. And for archaeologists in Israel, eight prehistoric ostrich eggs -- thought to be between 4,000 and 7,500 years old -- proved as valuable as treasure when they were discovered near an ancient fire pit in the Negev, a desert region in the south of the country.
Europe gears up to send Western tanks to Ukraine
CNN — The Western alliance's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv. France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks...
UK condemns Iran's execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
CNN — A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for...
