Don Cheadle refuses to watch his own movies
Don Cheadle refuses to watch his own movies. The 'Ocean's Eleven' star has acted in more than 100 films, but he avoids watching himself back on screen, even walking out of premieres when they start screening his flicks. Asked by Empire magazine what the last movie he walked out of...
Steven Spielberg collaborator John Williams backtracks on retiring
Steven Spielberg's longtime composer John Williams is not retiring. Williams had previously insisted that the upcoming 'Indiana Jones' movie would be his last but admitted that after working with Spielberg on 'The Fabelmans', he is not ready to give up work. Speaking to Variety, during a joint appearance with Spielberg,...
